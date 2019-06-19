June 10
• Jamie Yates, 27, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Kevin Vanterpool, 35, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Bethany Mammedaty, 32, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Steven Watkins, 27, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Lloyd Stayathome, 52, was cited in connection with theft of property.
• Gary Calcott, 40, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Sandra Crabtree, 59, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
June 11
• Michael Watson, 36, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Carolyn Duncan, 35, was arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Samuel Vanderburg, 31, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Galen Roberts Jr., 50, was arrested in connection with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Nikole Gregg, 34, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Shandra Randall, 43, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Chelsea Eudy, 26, was arrested in connection with residential burglary.
• Joshua Johnson, 21, was arrested in connection with violation of a no contact order.
• Ivan Rivera-Martinez, 21, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
June 12
• Jon Kersh, 27, was cited in connection with third degree assault.
• Tabitha Youngblood, 41, was cited in connection with two counts of failure to appear.
• Tara Glover, 37, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Travis Harris, 19, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Kelsey Calcott, 19, was cited in connection with failure to pay a fine and court cost warrants.
• Stephen Romig, 30, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Maria Reyes, 26, was cited in connection with third degree domestic battery.
• Juvenile, 14, was cited in connection with third degree domestic battery.
• Michael Davis, 42, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
June 13
• Andreas Yates, 41, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Aaron Mcintire, 33, was arrested in connection with third degree domestic battery.
• Derrick Hill, 25, was arrested in connection with public intoxication.
June 14
• Chase Packwood, 24, was arrested in connection with theft by receiving.
• Krystal Miner, 31, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Billy Landers, 25, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Amanda Davis, 28, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Dylan Fourkiller, 26, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.
June 15
• Brandon Vaughns, 30, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jason Hawkins, 33, was arrested in connection with fleeing and three counts of failure to appear.
• Juan Aveiga Rosales, 40, was cited in connection with first degree assault on a family or household member.
• Katie Hicks, 26, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
June 16
• David Collette, 42, was arrested in connection with two counts possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Lee Derrick, 32, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
