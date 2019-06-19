June 10

• Jamie Yates, 27, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kevin Vanterpool, 35, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Bethany Mammedaty, 32, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Steven Watkins, 27, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Lloyd Stayathome, 52, was cited in connection with theft of property.

• Gary Calcott, 40, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Sandra Crabtree, 59, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

June 11

• Michael Watson, 36, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Carolyn Duncan, 35, was arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Samuel Vanderburg, 31, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Galen Roberts Jr., 50, was arrested in connection with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

• Nikole Gregg, 34, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Shandra Randall, 43, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Chelsea Eudy, 26, was arrested in connection with residential burglary.

• Joshua Johnson, 21, was arrested in connection with violation of a no contact order.

• Ivan Rivera-Martinez, 21, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

June 12

• Jon Kersh, 27, was cited in connection with third degree assault.

• Tabitha Youngblood, 41, was cited in connection with two counts of failure to appear.

• Tara Glover, 37, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Travis Harris, 19, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Kelsey Calcott, 19, was cited in connection with failure to pay a fine and court cost warrants.

• Stephen Romig, 30, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Maria Reyes, 26, was cited in connection with third degree domestic battery.

• Juvenile, 14, was cited in connection with third degree domestic battery.

• Michael Davis, 42, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

June 13

• Andreas Yates, 41, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Aaron Mcintire, 33, was arrested in connection with third degree domestic battery.

• Derrick Hill, 25, was arrested in connection with public intoxication.

June 14

• Chase Packwood, 24, was arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

• Krystal Miner, 31, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Billy Landers, 25, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Amanda Davis, 28, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

• Dylan Fourkiller, 26, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

June 15

• Brandon Vaughns, 30, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jason Hawkins, 33, was arrested in connection with fleeing and three counts of failure to appear.

• Juan Aveiga Rosales, 40, was cited in connection with first degree assault on a family or household member.

• Katie Hicks, 26, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

June 16

• David Collette, 42, was arrested in connection with two counts possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

• Lee Derrick, 32, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

