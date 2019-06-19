Sign in
Community band organizing for July 4 by Staff Reports | June 19, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs Community Band invites high-school-aged and older musicians to participate in a Fourth of July Concert.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. at Chautauqua Amphitheater in downtown Siloam Springs.

The band will rehearse at the Siloam Springs Middle School Band room at 1500 W. Jefferson St. Please enter the Fine Arts band room through the west-end door next to the Panther Arena.

Rehearsal schedule will be as follows:

• Tuesday, June 25 from 7 - 8:30 p.m.

• Thursday, June 27 from 7 - 8 p.m.

• Tuesday, July 2 from 7 - 8 p.m.

For more information and to express interest in participation, contact Keith Rutledge at rutledk@gmail.com.

