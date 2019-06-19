Photo submitted Dolores Deuel, director of the Siloam Springs Public Library, was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club meeting on June 11. Deuel explained the programs the library is offering this summer and the post high school classes that are available. There are a number of projects and family activities offered at the library which everyone needs to investigate. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club meets noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday in the Dye Conference Room on the campus of John Brown University.

General News on 06/19/2019