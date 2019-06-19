Sign in
News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Deuel shares library summer programs June 19, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo submitted Dolores Deuel, director of the Siloam Springs Public Library, was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club meeting on June 11. Deuel explained the programs the library is offering this summer and the post high school classes that are available. There are a number of projects and family activities offered at the library which everyone needs to investigate. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club meets noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday in the Dye Conference Room on the campus of John Brown University.

Photo submitted Dolores Deuel, director of the Siloam Springs Public Library, was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club meeting on June 11. Deuel explained the programs the library is offering this summer and the post high school classes that are available. There are a number of projects and family activities offered at the library which everyone needs to investigate. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club meets noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday in the Dye Conference Room on the campus of John Brown University.

Photo submitted Dolores Deuel, director of the Siloam Springs Public Library, was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club meeting on June 11. Deuel explained the programs the library is offering this summer and the post high school classes that are available. There are a number of projects and family activities offered at the library which everyone needs to investigate. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club meets noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday in the Dye Conference Room on the campus of John Brown University.

Photo submitted Dolores Deuel, director of the Siloam Springs Public Library, was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club meeting on June 11. Deuel explained the programs the library is offering this summer and the post high school classes that are available. There are a number of projects and family activities offered at the library which everyone needs to investigate. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club meets noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday in the Dye Conference Room on the campus of John Brown University.

General News on 06/19/2019

Print Headline: Deuel shares library summer programs

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT