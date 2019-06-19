Sign in
Local girl receives Academic Excellence Scholarship June 19, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.
Julie Griffin of Siloam Springs was the recipient of an Academic Excellence Scholarship for the fall 2019 semester, Arkansas Tech University announced last week.

The $5,000 scholarship is awarded on academic merit and has the potential to value $20,000 over four years, according to a release from the university.

Griffin, a 2019 graduate of Siloam Springs High School, is the daughter of Jim and Jackie Griffin. She plans to major in agriculture education.

Her honors and awards include Arkansas 4-H Teen Star, Arkansas 4-H Ambassador, Arkansas FFA State Officer, Arkansas Dairy Ambassador, Benton County Council 4H President, National 4-H Dairy Conference Head Table and Delegate, and Arkansas 4-H Hall of Fame finalist.

General News on 06/19/2019

Print Headline: Local girl receives Academic Excellence Scholarship

