Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Rodney and Elaine Carr of West Siloam Springs, Okla., are owners of the Oak Tree Event Center and Mini Golf Course.

Rodney and Elaine Carr, owners of Oak Tree Event Center and Mini Golf Course in West Siloam Springs, Okla., take pride in operating a business people can enjoy.

Elaine Carr, who serves as mayor of West Siloam Springs, is a familiar face in the community and the couple has owned the golf course and event center for more than 20 years.

Many Siloam Springs residents don't realize they don't have to go very far to play mini golf, the Carr's said.

The idea for the entertainment venue was born when Rodney, who is an experienced business owner, woke up in the night with the idea to build a mini golf course. He sat down and carefully designed the 18-hole course to 1/8 scale.

Building the course was a family project, and the Carr's worked together to construct the pro shop in 1994 and began work on pouring the concrete and laying the bricks for the golf course in 1995.

Rodney Carr took pride in building something people can enjoy, he said. The mini golf course is challenging enough to be fun for people of all ages and ability levels, and takes a while to complete, he said.

The event center, which includes seating for 150 people, a dance floor and karaoke machine, was added later. It is used for events that range from birthday parties to family reunions and wedding receptions.

The mini-golf course and event center at 153 Serenity Drive has been open by appointment, but now the Carr's plan to keep it open four days a week, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, including special pricing for mini golf from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They can also book the event center and mini golf course for special events.

For more information, call 479-238-4265 or 479-957-0309.

General News on 06/19/2019