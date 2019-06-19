Peggy L. Bruffett

Peggy L. Bruffett, 71, of Gentry, Ark., died June 17, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Nov. 25, 1947, in Litchfield, Ill. She worked for Franklin Electric for more than 35 years and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Deloris Pierce; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and David McManus; and sister, Lori Pierce.

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Kenneth Ray Gier

Kenneth Ray Gier, 70, lifetime resident of Cincinnati, Ark., died June 15, 2019 at his home.

He was born on Feb. 6, 1949, in Wedington, Ark., to Vernon Gene Gier and Thelma "Minnie" England Gier. He graduated from high school in Siloam Springs, Ark. He married Sharon Kincheloe on Oct. 28, 1969, in Siloam Springs. He worked for 42 years at Franklin Electric.

He was preceded in death by son, Michael Gier; one brother; and one sister.

He is survived by his wife; and two granddaughters, Makayla Case and Madison Voyles, both of Gentry, Ark.

Funeral services were June 18, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Jim Whisenant officiating. Burial was at Weddington Cemetery.

Doretha May Schrader

Doretha May Schrader, 79, of Kansas, Okla., died on June 16, 2019, at Earlene Howard Hospice Home in Springdale, Ark.

She was born on Oct. 25, 1939, in Oroville, Calif., to Troy Faught and Alta Ferrell Faught. She worked as a beautician in Skiatook, Okla., before selling her business and going to nursing school. She then worked for the State of Oklahoma as a Registered Nurse Case Manager for Disabilities. She married Richard Schrader on Aug. 25, 2000, in Eureka Springs, Ark.

She was preceded in death by a son, John Leonard; two grandsons, Dustin Leonard and Jesse Leonard; and her first husband, Darryl Leonard.

She is survived by husband, Richard Schrader; two sons, David Leonard and Mike Leonard, both of Tulsa, Okla.; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marjorie Williams of Claremore, Okla., and Linda Farr of Kansas, Okla.; and two stepchildren, Terri Schrader of Leach, Okla., and Ty Schrader and wife Kenzie of Crewe, Va.

The family is having a memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Claremore, Okla.

Janelle Jackson Thompson

Thompson

Janelle Jackson Thompson, 85-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, passed away June 15, 2019, at Earlene Howard Hospice Home in Springdale, Arkansas.

She was born on March 2, 1934, in Cincinnati, Arkansas (Rag Holler), to Dillard Guy Jackson and Rhoda Alma Bruce Jackson. Janelle graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1951. She married Bill Thompson on September 22, 1951, in Westville, Oklahoma. Her very first job was as a switchboard operator in downtown Siloam Springs. Janelle worked as a florist for Peace's Flower Shop in Siloam Springs for over 30 years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Siloam Springs and was one of the first female elders of the church. Janelle volunteered at Manna Center for many years and was a member of Entrée Nous and PEO.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Geraldine Thompson and Judy Mitchell.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Thompson; daughter, Billinda Ittner and husband David of Woodstock, Georgia; two sons, Bill L. "Butch" Thompson Jr. and wife Sheva of Siloam Springs, and Brian S. Thompson and wife Esther of Seattle, Washington; seven grandchildren: Christopher Ittner and wife Andrea, Jonathan Ittner, Heather Muruaga and husband Larry, Branton Thompson and wife Mallorey, Sara Thompson, Bradley Thompson, and Blair Thompson; five great-grandchildren: Aiden Ittner, Falecia Profeta, Patrick Profeta, EllaMae Thompson, and Baruch Thompson; and four great-great-grandchildren: Gabriel Raymo, Jace Laughlin, and Aiden & Gabriel Profeta.

A celebration of her life will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Siloam Springs, with the Rev. Breck Castleman officiating.

Montie Vest Jr.

Montie Vest Jr., 93-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on June 14, 2019, in Siloam Springs.

He was born on July 27, 1925, in Charleston, Arkansas, he was the son of Montie Paul Vest Sr. and Ossie Mae Edwards Vest. Montie was drafted before the start of his senior year in high school and served in the United States Army. He was a veteran of World War II, where he served in Europe. After returning from Europe, Montie went back and finished his senior year of high school. He married Gwendolyn Brown on June 4, 1948, in Branch, Arkansas. Montie went to Draughon's Business School in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and graduated with a degree in Accounting. They moved to Siloam Springs and he went to work with Pet Milk for over 20 years. He then worked as the administrator for Woodland Manor Nursing Home in Siloam Springs for 32 years. Montie was a member of First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, served on the Board of Directors for Genesis House and was a member of the Siloam Springs Lions Club for over 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gwen; two brothers; and two sisters.

Montie is survived by his daughter, Debbie McCormick and husband Louis of Siloam Springs; son, David Vest of Fort Smith; grandchildren: Riley McCormick and wife Katie of Siloam Springs, Ryan McCormick of Springdale, Arkansas, Eric Vest and wife Lina of Bella Vista, Arkansas, and Joshua Vest and wife Becca of Fayetteville, Arkansas; and great-grandchildren: Jackson Kirby, Marleigh McCormick, Croxton Vest, Ella Jane Vest, and Max Vest.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs with Pastor Tim Estes officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Genesis House, 1402 N. Inglewood, Siloam Springs, AR 72761.

Ann Katherine Estes Wilkerson

Ann "Katherine" Estes Wilkerson, 68, of Tahlequah, Okla., died on June 16, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla.

She was born on Sept. 11, 1950, in Lexington, Ky., to Joseph Richard Estes PhD and Helen Frances Trout Estes. She married Charles Keith Wilkerson I on May 12, 1969. She graduated from Louisiana Christian University with a master's degree. She worked as an English teacher and as a stateside missionary, working with at-risk children. She lived in Batesville, Ark., for two years and became a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Callie; and two brothers, Joseph Richard Estes II and Timothy David Estes.

She is survived by her husband; a son, Charles Keith II and wife Siubhan of Houston, Texas; two daughters, Carol "Kristi" Andrews and husband Andy of Tahlequah and Cara Katherine DuVall and husband Jared of Tahlequah; 11 grandchildren; and two brothers, Mark Estes of Louisville, Ky., and Phillip Estes of Wilmore, Ky.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark., with the Rev. Randy Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

