50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Franklin Electric Co. reported six-month earnings had reached 47 cents per share, an increase of 45 percent, on a sales advance of 20 percent.

Conrad J. Balentine, president, said earnings for the first half of 1969 totaled $703,000, compared with earnings of $482,000, or 32 cents per share, in the same period in 1968. Sales for the first half climbed to a record $13,607,000, compared with $11,382,000 for the same period in 1968.

Balentine said earnings in the second quarter increased 35 percent, $513,000 or 34 cents per share, compared with $381,000 or 25 cents per share in the corresponding 1968 period. Sales for the second quarter also were a record, totaling $7,407,000, compared with $6,314,000 for the same 1968 period.

Franklin Electric, the world's largest producer of submersible electric motors, was headquartered here.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Siloam Springs Future Farmers of America Chapter members enjoyed another successful state convention.

Rex Blisard won the State FFA Horse Proficiency Award at the convention, along with a gold emblem.

By being the state winner, Blisard's application would compete at the southern regionals for a spot in the national competition.

Craig Brown won a silver emblem award in Beef Cattle Proficiency.

American Farmer candidates were also announced at the convention and two were from Siloam Springs.

Brown and Jamie Mundy were two of 13 candidates from across the state.

Five Siloam Springs members were installed as State Farmers in the State Farmer Degree Ceremony at the convention.

The State Farmers were Blisard, Jeff Dixon, Tim James, Mike Shrum and Rod Thurman.

James, Shrum and Thurman were delegates to the convention.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

Siloam Springs School District approved the hiring of Justin Blanchard as the Lady Panthers head softball coach.

Blanchard, 31, came to Siloam Springs from Waldron, where he served the previous three years as the head softball coach for the Class 4A program.

Athletic Director Kerwin Dees stated that Blancard was a top-notch hire and his background in baseball, softball and football was very impressive.

On top of his athletic background, Dees also said that Blanchard was an outstanding science teacher that should benefit Siloam Springs Middle School.

Community on 06/19/2019