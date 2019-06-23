Patricia Gene Calvert

Patricia Gene Calvert, 73, of Colcord, Okla., died June 18, 2019, at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Ark.

She was born March 13, 1946, in Wagoner, Okla., to Gene Haynes and Wilma Scroggins Haynes. She was a homemaker, a dressmaker, who enjoyed sewing, and the community babysitter, having taken care of around 200 children in her life. She was a member of the Bethel Free Holiness church near Colcord.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Calvert of the home; one brother, Ronnie Haynes of Twin Oaks, Okla.; and two sisters, Ona May Zumwalt of Westville, Okla., and Laverne Jones of Kansas, Okla.

Funeral services were June 21 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark. Burial was at Dickson Cemetery in Cherokee City, Ark.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Frances 'Fran' Kay Jackson Henry-Endicott

Frances "Fran" Kay Jackson Henry-Endicott, age 72, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away June 19, 2019.

Fran was born in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on July 17, 1946. She graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1964, and attended John Brown University for two years.

Fran married Bud Henry on June 16, 1968. They were married 26 years; until his death, March, 1995. They had three children.

Fran married Jim Endicott on February, 14, 2012. They have made many memories traveling and enjoy life.

Fran worked for First National Bank and Arkansas State Bank in Siloam Springs for many years. She was also a substitute teacher for the Siloam Springs School District. Fran made so many friends over the years in the workplace. They became an extension of her family.

Fran was a member of First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs.

Fran is survived by her husband, Jim Endicott of the home. Three children, Heather Robison and husband Gary of Eureka Springs, Arkansas; Bobbi Woods of Rogers, Arkansas; Douglas Henry and wife Daniela of Aldie, Virginia; Four grandchildren, Jonathan Woods and wife Amber, Jaycee Woods, Eva Henry, and Elise Henry. Two brothers, Todd Jackson and wife Jill, and Tabb Jackson and wife Perri. One sister and lifelong best friend, Karen Gabel and husband Jim. And many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and so many wonderful friends.

Fran was preceded in death by her parents, Garland and Jessie Jackson, and her first husband, Bud Henry.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Fran on Sunday, June 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Courtyard Event Center, 114 E. University St., Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Everyone is invited to attend or just drop in.

We want to take this time to visit and share stories about Fran's beautiful life, look at photographs, and say goodbye, until we meet again, to this beautiful lady.

Wilbur Nichols

Wilbur Nichols, 65, of Colcord, Okla., died June 20, 2019, at Quail Ridge Living Center in Colcord.

He worked in construction.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by two daughters, Anna Sigears and husband David of Farmington, Ark., and Pam Quimby and husband Paul of Eufaula, Okla.; three sisters, Barbara McElhiney of Coweta, Okla., Jane McAdoo and husband Walter of Decatur, Ark., and Loretta Calvert and husband John of Watts, Okla.; and three brothers, Jackson Nichols of Colcord, Okla., Harvey Nichols and wife Grace of Jay, Okla., and Paul Nichols of Kansas, Okla.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Kansas Cemetery in Kansas, Okla.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Steve Odom

On Sunday, June 16, 2019, Steve Odom, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 49.

Steve was born on March 17, 1970, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He graduated from Claremore High School in 1988. Steve and his family moved to Siloam Springs, Arkansas, in 1997 where he served on the Siloam Springs Police Department and later started the Odom Excavation and Paving company. In recent years, Steve and his wife followed their passion to create a living from their own farm.

Steve lived a hard-working life, but also knew how to play when the day's work was done. He enjoyed raising cattle, passing time on the Illinois River, and spending countless days and evenings making memories with his family and friends.

Steve was known for his quick wit, strong-willed nature and compassionate heart. He is survived by his wife, Darla Moore Odom; his parents Bill and Eloise Odom; and his three children, Derek Odom (Taylor), Candice Wood and Wyatt Moore.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at New Life Church in Siloam Springs at 1 p.m.

