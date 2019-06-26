Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Former Siloam Springs standout Ellie Lampton goes high in the air for hit Friday during the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball Match at the Farris Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Photos from the 2019 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Girls and Boys Soccer Games and Volleyball Match from Friday, June 21, 2019, in Conway.

To purchase photos from this gallery, visit here.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Former Siloam Springs standout Ellie Lampton goes high in the air for hit Friday during the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball Match at the Farris Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Former Siloam Springs standout Chloe Price sets the ball for the West on Friday during the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball Match at the Farris Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Former Siloam Springs standout Eli Jackson, middle, waves to the crowd after being introduced Friday before the start of the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Boys Soccer Game at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Former Siloam Springs standout Laura Morales runs by a pair of East defenders during the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Girls Soccer Game at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Former Siloam Springs standout Wyatt Church mans the goal for the West All-Stars during the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Boys Soccer Game on Friday at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Sports on 06/26/2019