Herald-Leader/Sierra Bush Siloam Springs American Legion Post 29 Commander Stuart Reeves showcases the application for charter by the original 15 members of the SSAL in 1919.

This year marks the Siloam Springs American Legion Post 29's 100th anniversary, and the milestone isn't lost on current members.

"It makes you puff your chest out a little bit," said J.W. Smith, Post adjutant.

"We're honored to be able to do it," said Junior Ford, active member.

The American Legion will host a 100th anniversary celebration ceremony during its monthly meeting July 1 at 5:30 p.m. and it invites post members, their families and participants of the Arkansas Boys State and Girls State programs, summer leadership and citizenship programs hosted by the Legion and American Legion Auxiliary, for cake and a cookout. Post 29 is located at 110 N. Mt. Olive St.

The American Legion began in 1919 when Congress chartered the organization as a patriotic veterans association focused on veterans, service members and community involvement, according to the organization's website. Today, the national organization estimates there are more than 2 million memberships and 13,000 posts worldwide.

American Legion Post 29 was approved by national headquarters on July 31, 1919, and began with 15 members. Today, the post is 188 members strong, represented by members from as far away as California and Texas, Smith said. The majority of members are from western Benton County and eastern Adair and Delaware counties, Smith said.

The post continues to support the Legion's four pillars; veterans affairs and rehabilitation, national security, Americanism, children and youth, according to Smith. These include tasks like supporting the Boy Scouts, encouraging voter registration and a slew of other volunteer acts.

The post is renowned for sponsoring students to attend the Arkansas Boys State and Girls State programs. According to post records, Post 29 has been sending boys to Boys State since at least 1941. Smith estimates girls have been attending Girls State for almost 72 years. The post award for citizen of the year, both for a high school male and female, was reinstated about seven years ago, Smith said.

Ford said the post takes a part in a number of community activities to make sure the organization's missions are fulfilled, including hosting an annual Memorial Day program, organizing an annual Veteran's Day parade, facilitating an American flag education program at area schools and maintaining a color guard that provides military honors at funerals of veterans.

Post Commander Stuart Reeves said the post also replaces the flags along Highway 412.

In all, Smith said the organization logs an average 6,000 to 7,000 volunteer hours every year.

Veterans are invited to inquire about becoming members of Post 29 and are encouraged to reach out to current members and officers at 479-839-2166.

General News on 06/26/2019