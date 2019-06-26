50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Three of four young local golfers won a berth in the July 14, 15, 16 PGA sponsored Junior Golf tournament at Paradise Valley after they shot qualifying scores at that course.

Ronnie Syler, playing in the 16-17-year-old group, posted an 81; Stan Stockton in the 14-15 age group shot a 78; Barry Burns and Danny Elrod played in the 12-13 age group. Burns posted an 80 and Elrod an 88.

Syler, Stockton and Burns were scheduled to participate in the July event.

On the scene and giving support to his youthful players was Lyle Licht, pro at the Dawn Hill Country Club.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Doctors at Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital offered a change in the way the hospital's emergency room was operated.

Members of the facility's executive medical staff formulated a plan, that would take all the doctors off of voluntary rotation for emergency room duty and pay certain doctors to take that duty.

The plan was presented to the hospital's governing board at its meeting June 29, by Chief of Staff Dr. Tom Atkinson, who told the board, the new plan would alleviate a lot of the stress that physicians were under.

Doctors covered the emergency room free of charge under medical staff by-laws. By adhering to those laws, the doctors were afforded privileges in the hospital.

Some of them, however, were reluctant or did not feel they were capable of performing emergency room duty, leaving others to fill in, Atkinson said.

Some doctors were taking the 24-hour call every couple of weeks, he said.

Because of this, the medical staff formed an ad-hoc committee to study the problem, and it came up with a solution.

Five of the younger physicians on staff agreed to take the 24-hour call for pay, said Dr. George Benjamin.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

As a centerpiece for many downtown events, the Community Building was known by that name for several generations.

But, upon closer inspection of the stone inscription above the building's entrance, its past as the American Legion Community Hall comes to light.

Siloam Springs' American Legion Post No. 29 began in 1931 with the purpose of members helping fellow veterans and their families.

Ray Barnett, former post commander and then-vice commander, said the Community Building was constructed for the Legion by Legion members -- with a bit of help from the U.S. government.

"The city of Siloam Springs donated the grounds at the park for the building and with some help from one of President Wilson's public works programs, Legion members built it, he said.

Barnett said the city still maintains the building and rents out the facility -- with the agreement that the Legion could hold meetings there without charge.

"The city has been very gracious to us," Barnett added. "We couldn't be more pleased with our relationship."

