Part of your job as a father is to pass on important skills and life lessons to your children. But many dads neglect the job of being a role model for good health. Are you teaching your kids to mimic your bad habits?

Up and at 'em

According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, a child with one obese parent has a 50 percent chance of becoming obese. With childhood obesity on the rise, the first step in modeling healthy behavior is to encourage an active lifestyle.

Physical activity comes in many shapes and sizes, and it may be as simple as taking a walk around the neighborhood after dinner. The best way to teach physical activity is to swap sedentary habits for active ones. Instead of renting the latest video game, buy your son a baseball glove and teach him how to play catch. Instead of watching television tonight, take your daughter on a bike ride. Whatever activity you choose, make it fun and get the whole family involved.

Eating by example

Dads also play a big role in shaping their children's eating habits. What you do makes more of an impression than what you say. Instead of telling your child to eat his or her vegetables, give yourself a second helping and talk about how good they taste. Implement a few of these tips so you can be a healthy role model:

• Cross foods off of your grocery list that are high in saturated fat, sugar or salt.

• Don't skip breakfast.

• Ditch soda and drink water or low-fat milk, instead.

• Never complain about meals your spouse cooks.

• Plan well-balanced meals that include fruits, vegetables, whole grains and dairy.

• Limit snacking.

Doctor's orders

As a dad, you also can influence your child's attitude toward health care. Make sure you schedule regular medical and dental checkups -- both for you and your child -- and speak about these visits positively. When appropriate, bring your child along with you to your routine physicals and screenings so he or she can see that these visits are a normal part of life.

Important screenings for men

Guys: Don't wait until it's too late. It's important not to fall behind on your screenings and tests. Men who have risk factors for a specific disease may require certain screenings earlier or more frequently.

• Prostate specific antigen (PSA) -- Screening should be determined by your provider starting at age 50.

• Cholesterol -- Should be tested every five years starting at age 20.

• Blood pressure -- Should be checked every two years starting at age 20.

• Colonoscopy -- Recommended to be screened every 10 years starting at age 50.

• Fecal occult blood (gFOBT) -- Screening should be done yearly starting at age 50.

• Wellness exam -- Should be completed yearly starting at age 20.

Siloam Springs Internal Medicine offers comprehensive care, from routine and preventive health services to special needs for adults of all ages. Helping you maintain good health and wellness -- for a lifetime -- is our primary goal. Call (479) 215-3070 today to schedule an appointment or visit NW-Physicians.com.

General News on 06/26/2019