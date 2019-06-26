Herald-Leader/Sierra Bush Former Siloam Springs Fire Department Deputy Chief Travis White poses on a street of the training facility being constructed behind Siloam Springs Fire Station One, located at 1450 Cheri Whitlock Dr., which will be named after him in honor of his passion and work in equipment and training updates within the department. The announcement was made during White's retirement party May 17.

The decision to walk away from 34 years of service to the citizens in and around Benton County was not one former Siloam Springs Fire Department Deputy Chief Travis White took lightly. After volunteering at the Highfill Fire Department for 10 years and spending 24 years at the Siloam Springs Fire Department, it started to feel more like stepping away from family than it did work.

But when that family sat with Travis through his heart attack recovery in the Siloam Springs emergency room, and supported him through the passing of both of his parents this last year, Travis began to question whether the physical and mental demands of the job were ones he wanted to greet every morning at 7 a.m. when his alternatives were travel with his wife, Debbie, time with grandchildren and beloved work outside in a field or other property.

"Sometimes it's time for a change," Debbie said.

Time for a change is something Travis knows all too well. His grandfather and father both ran dairy farms and he ultimately inherited the family business and settled down in Highfill. When Travis joined the Highfill volunteer fire department in 1985, his father came to not appreciate "the red thing on his hip," because when it signaled someone needed assistance, Travis was no where to be found.

"It's not just about fighting fire or helping people with health issues," Travis said. "I like helping people where I can."

His wife joined him, his dairy farm, vineyard and chicken farm in 1985, familiar with the idea hard work was something instilled in Travis as a young child.

The interest Travis had taken in his fire service eventually led to him to traveling to Missouri Southern State University three times a week for a year to obtain his paramedic license.

Debbie, thinking back to the farm and being at home with two kids while he was away, can only say that his hard work manifests who Travis is as a person.

"He's just about the hardest working person I know," she said. "He just doesn't stop. He doesn't ever give up."

Travis' friends say the same thing about his loyalty, faithfulness and friendship.

Siloam Springs Emergency Medical Director Brent Ford has worked with Travis for almost 20 years and the two instantly found a friend. They served as a paramedic team on ambulances for the emergency, non-emergency transfer service Pulse, and eventually served as officers together at the SSFD before being promoted to administrators.

Ford is now a paraplegic after suffering a broken spine in a 2009 four-wheeler accident. The injury took him to Colorado for rehabilitation.

"At the time we were best of friends," Ford began. "Even on and off the job we were really good friends. He flew to Colorado to come see me when I was in rehab up there. He was extremely engaged with me while I was there. And he was a big help -- figuring out how to do things, getting me back out there.

"It was pretty crucial. Between him and my wife -- they pushed me. There was no limit. If I just mentioned 'I'd like to do that, help me figure out a way,' then he was all in. It wasn't a matter of 'let's see if we can' it was 'we'll do this, one way or the other.' In my situation in life, I can't even imagine how it would have been if I didn't have Travis."

Todd Colvin, close friend, former deputy chief of operations for the SSFD and current Siloam Springs planning commissioner, says Travis had the same impact on equipment and training development for the fire department.

"Training was always the biggest concern he had, specifically because it was recognized early the training is critical for success and [firefighter] safety. He worked tirelessly to get what we call a rolling stock updated. Firetrucks, staff vehicles, he was heavily involved in all facets of those. We had to fight through the years of funding difficulties.

"He adopted Siloam as a hometown. The city, specifically the [fire] department, is better because of it."

Travis accepts the praise, but doesn't see himself as anyone special, no different from a stranger on the street.

"I think it's something that should be natural," Travis says.

Something else that should be natural, or strived for, Travis says, is working your hardest wherever you are.

"Learn from everyone. It doesn't matter rank or years of service. There's something to learn from everyone, good or bad.

"Be the best you can and want the place you work or the world to be a better place than when you found it."

Travis received a volunteerism award in 1995 for his work with the Oklahoma City bombings, as well as officer of the year for the SSFD in 2015 and meritorious award in 2017 for his work with equipment upgrades.

There are several slated to apply for Travis' position, but Ford says only Travis will ever do it like Travis.

"Someone can fill the position and will step up. The personality you can't replace."

