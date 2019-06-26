Facing reality in Benton County

Our county governing body, the Benton County Quorum Court, is now considering different options to address the critical problems which still exist with our county courts system. In a meeting a couple of weeks ago, County Judge Moehring presented a list of possible options to the finance committee.

The March 12 defeat of a minuscule sales tax proposal (12 ½ cents on a $100 purchase) when only 6% of eligible voters bothered to go to the polls, was a sad statement on the electorate in this county -- ignorance. Indifference? The full court met recently to consider five options: (1)Try again for the sales tax proposal; (2) A bond issue, either 20 years or 25 years (enormous cost); (3) Lease-to-purchase (an outside party would construct the building); (4) a new facility on 14th Street near the jail.

There's also a fifth option, which I believe would be the most feasible, even though somewhat temporary. When a poll was taken at a meeting of the full committee, a majority of the JPs favored this proposal -- to retain the three courtrooms in the old courthouse and construct additional courtrooms on the site of the old jail immediately behind the courthouse. The courthouse would require some updating, particularly for access and security. However, with an estimated cost of $15 million, it's believed this would meet the needs of our county courts system in the near term, and the county could manage the cost.

However be it known, Benton County is facing another problem which will be costly and must be addressed in the not too distant future. I spoke to Sheriff (Shawn) Holloway before the sales tax election, and he told me the need for additional jail space was becoming critical. The Quorum Court is aware of this problem, and considering population growth in Benton County, there will also be the need for additional courtrooms.

An excellent possibility is being suggested -- a plan to expand the jail would include a courtrooms facility to house the criminal courts on land owned by the county next to the jail. One important benefit would be eliminating the cost and inconvenience of transporting prisoners downtown and holding them in security for their court appearances.

Northwest Arkansas is one of the top fastest growing areas in the United States, so residents of Benton County need to face reality.

Barbara Foreman

Siloam Springs

Editorial on 06/26/2019