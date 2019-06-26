Fernando Saucedo

Fernando Saucedo, 66, of Gentry Ark., died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville Ark.

He was born Aug. 3, 1953, in Torreón, Mexico, to Maximo Lozano and Rose Maria Saucedo. He spent most of his youth in Cuidad Juárez, Mexico, where he met his wife of 50 years, Emeteria Saucedo. He served in the Mexican military starting in 1975 when he was 22 years old. After that, he worked in an oil field in New Mexico and then at Little Debbie's Bakery in Gentry, Ark. He was the pastor of The Bible is the Truth Pentecostal Church in Siloam Springs, Ark. He was very energetic, repairing the church, demanding discipline from his congregation, praying for those who were sick and certifying marriages.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two of his brothers.

He is survived by his wife; two sons, Steven Saucedo and Alberto Saucedo; one daughter, Maribel Gomez of Gentry; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Manuel Saucedo of Siloam Springs, Carlos Alvarado of Mexico, and Cipriano Alvarado of Tulsa, Okla.; four sisters, Carmen Saucedo of Siloam Springs, Araseley Alvarado of Denver, Colo., Rosa Bella Alvarado of Siloam Springs, and Lorena Alvarado of Mexico.

Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

