Sierra Bush/Herald-Leader Maverick Cross begins training as a bull rider during the Siloam Springs Rodeo Friday. The Siloam Springs annual rodeo hosted a time for children with special needs Friday to feed animals, pet animals and ride horses.

Sierra Bush/Herald-Leader Evelyn Ruth mounts a horse with help from volunteers for Healing by Horseback, an organization that provides a facility and resources for speech, physical and occupational therapy services for people with disabilities, according to its website. The Siloam Springs annual rodeo hosted a time for children with special needs Friday to feed animals, pet animals and ride horses.

