Sign in
News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Ride em' cowboy! Special needs kids attend rodeo by Sierra Bush | Today at 5:16 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Sierra Bush/Herald-Leader Keagan Robinson practices his bull riding skills during the Siloam Springs Rodeo Friday. The Siloam Springs annual rodeo hosted a time for children with special needs Friday to feed animals, pet animals and ride horses.
photo
Sierra Bush/Herald-Leader Maverick Cross begins training as a bull rider during the Siloam Springs Rodeo Friday. The Siloam Springs annual rodeo hosted a time for children with special needs Friday to feed animals, pet animals and ride horses.
photo
Sierra Bush/Herald-Leader Evelyn Ruth mounts a horse with help from volunteers for Healing by Horseback, an organization that provides a facility and resources for speech, physical and occupational therapy services for people with disabilities, according to its website. The Siloam Springs annual rodeo hosted a time for children with special needs Friday to feed animals, pet animals and ride horses.
photo
Sierra Bush/Herald-Leader Colton Key begins his ride with help from volunteers for Healing by Horseback, an organization that provides a facility and resources for speech, physical and occupational therapy services for people with disabilities, according to its website. The Siloam Springs annual rodeo hosted a time for children with special needs Friday to feed animals, pet animals and ride horses.

General News on 06/26/2019

Print Headline: Ride em' cowboy!

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT