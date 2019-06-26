Photo submitted A photo of Jasmine, an autism service dog, was included next to the picture of her handler Jackson Fine in the Siloam Springs High School yearbook.

Not all students at Siloam Springs High School have two legs. Jasmine, who works as an autism service dog for Jackson Fine, has become part of the class of 2021.

The long-haired German Shepherd never leaves Jackson's side at home or at school. This year, she has accompanied him to class, on field trips and to prom. She even has her own picture in the high school yearbook. Outside of school, Jasmine and Jackson go everywhere together, driving in his truck, going to the store and eating at restaurants.

Jasmine is professionally trained to carry out a series of tasks to help Jackson cope with some of the symptoms of his autism, he said. For example, if Jackson is feeling too much stress, Jasmine will lay on him and provide deep pressure to help calm him, or if Jackson is fidgeting with a pencil, Jasmine will nuzzle his hand and remind him to stop.

She is also trained to ignore outside stimulus that might agitate another animal, such as other dogs, people and the general hustle and bustle of public places.

Jackson recently completed his sophomore year of high school and will be starting his junior year in the fall. Because of Jasmine's influence in his life, Jackson has been able to do things in the past year that his dad, Anthony Fine, never imagined possible.

"There have been a lot of firsts this year and a lot of things I never thought I would get to see, I'm getting to see because of her," Anthony said.

Jackson is on the autism spectrum and struggles with feelings of stress, a lack of confidence and nervous fidgeting, according to his dad.

"High school for anyone is a stressful thing," Jackson said.

However, during Jackson's freshman year he felt so much stress that he quit caring about his academics. Testing was especially difficult, he said.

Anthony and Jackson began researching the benefits of trained autism service dogs but the closest dog training facility he could find was in Michigan. Finally, by chance, he found On Command Canine Academy in Joplin, Mo., owned by Tim Franks.

Jackson was first matched with a German Shepherd mix, but that dog developed some bone problems so he had to be retired before his training was complete.

When Jackson was introduced to Jasmine, it was love at first sight, according to Anthony.

"When they first met each other, he walked in and Jasmine ran to him," Anthony said. "I have a picture of her almost giving him a big hug."

Extensive training

Before she could come home with Jackson, Jasmine underwent more than 400 hours of training, including 200 hours of training with Jackson, as he learned to be a dog handler, Anthony said.

Franks, who has a background in training dogs for law enforcement, now trains all types of medical service dogs for people with conditions such as post traumatic stress disorder, autism, hearing impairment, fetal alcohol syndrome, diabetes, seizures and mobility problems. The only type of medical service dog he does not train is seeing eye dogs for the blind, he said.

Jasmine's training began when she was a puppy, Franks said. She was socialized and exposed to many sounds, scents, animals, noises, people, surfaces and environments that she might encounter so that she would not get too excited or hyper, he said.

In addition to basic training, she was then taught the specific tasks she needs to help Jackson, he said. Jasmine not only responds to Jackson's cues, but also watches his body language to pick up visual clues of when he needs her help, Franks said.

Jackson's training was just as intense as Jasmine's training as the team prepared to become a certified service team, Franks said. Franks even came to school with Jackson and Jasmine for a few days to make sure things were going smoothly. Each year the pair will continue to do more continuing education and public access training for their re-certification, he said.

The administration at the Siloam Springs High School is doing a great job of accommodating Jackson and Jasmine, Anthony said.

"It's something that could have been extremely stressful but they have made it seamless," he said. "They have made it no worries at all. The district has really bent over backwards, from the administration to the bus barn."

To prepare for Jasmine's arrival, administrators trained students and staff how to handle the presence of the dog and helped them understand the dog is working, according to assistant principal Jerrie Price. They also checked to make sure that no students in Jackson's classes had dog allergies.

"The main thing was just launching them for success and making sure kids understand Jasmine has a job to do and she isn't there as a pet," she said.

Jasmine and Jackson are just another element of diversity in the school and as expected, the other students have been very accepting of Jasmine, Price said.

"I think the kids think its cool that she's one of the crowd," she said. "She just rolls through like any other student and it's kind of fun. Everybody's used to it and nobody minds."

Four-legged angel

Jackson said that Jasmine has helped him do better in school, relax during tests and make friends. For example, during his Advanced Placement Biology test, Jackson started to get anxious, but he was able to sit in the floor and cue Jasmine to lay across his legs until he felt calmer.

"She is there to tell me, 'Don't stress, you are going to get through this,'" he said.

Anthony sees Jasmine as his son's four-legged angel.

"I'm a firm believer that we walk among angels everyday and I am a firm believer that she is his four-legged angel," Anthony said. "Because not all angels have wings and if it wasn't for her I don't know what we would do. This year has been one of the best years he has had and I attribute it mostly to her."

Jasmine has helped Jackson take on the tasks that most 16-year-olds face, such as driving his pickup, where Jasmine sits next to him with her head on his lap, or making solo trips to Walmart.

Anthony said the biggest difference he has seen in his son is an increase in confidence, boldness and the ability to speak for himself.

"I can't see him now doing life without a dog because like I said, the sense of boldness, the confidence that he has is through the roof and that's one thing we always want for our kids is for them to be able to think for themselves but also the be confident in themselves," Anthony said. "With autism, sometimes they work on a different process. If they process things differently sometimes the process can be misinterpreted but that dog can calm them down, especially in high stress situations."

Ag teacher Glen Walker said the difference that Jasmine has made for Jackson is wonderful.

"His ability to focus and learn has greatly increased," he said.

It has been a pleasure to watch Jasmine work, Walker said.

Jasmine has also been good for Jackson's social life, according to Franks. She has helped him communicate with classmates and make friends. Even if Jackson is just explaining to classmates that Jasmine is working and can't be petted, he is talking and advocating for himself, Franks said.

"He has a dog and who doesn't like dogs," Franks said. "It's a conversation piece, a social lubricant. Jackson was kind of aloof and back in the shadows but because of the dog, it's brought him out into relationships -- friendships or acquaintances -- and given him an opportunity to do things he once thought he would never do. He has that security, he has purpose."

Jackson said he has gotten a lot of positive feedback from friends and peers.

"Every one of my friends love her, she is just one of those four-legged people that everyone knows. ... My dad calls her 'The furry student.'" Jackson said.

Challenges

One of the challenges that Jackson and Jasmine have faced is emotional support or therapy dogs who have not gone through rigorous training to prepare them to behave in public.

One such dog became aggressive, lunging and barking at Jackson and Jasmine in Walmart. Jasmine did her job and used her body to shield Jackson by creating a block, but the experience was unsettling, Jackson and Anthony said.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, service dogs are defined as dogs who are trained to perform a task for someone with a disability, according to the website, ada.gov. The act does not cover dogs who function solely to provide comfort or emotional support, it states.

Franks said there is no standard certification program for service dogs. It is easy for people to purchase a certification or a vest for their dog off the internet without going through the proper training process, Anthony said.

The ADA requires businesses and other organizations to accept trained service dogs in places where the public is allowed, as long as the dogs are not aggressive, however bad experiences make employees wary and quick to question Jackson and Jasmine, Anthony said.

Businesses and members of the public need more education on what real service dogs are and what they do for their handlers, Franks said, emphasizing that service dogs are medical devices that perform a specific job to help an individual mitigate a disability.

Another challenge is that even though Jasmine was prescribed by Jackson's doctor, the cost of purchasing and training her -- nearly $20,000 -- was not covered by insurance.

Anthony said he sees the cost as necessary sacrifice.

A service dog is an investment but it's not like an investment you would see in a house," Anthony said. "It's an investment in the future of that person, that man or that woman that girl or boy, that you might not see right now but down the road the dividend you are going to receive off of that is unbelievable and it's the best thing I've ever done -- the smile and the excitement that he has every morning with her."

Anthony is hopeful that Jasmine and Jackson will pave the way for other students in the Siloam Springs School District who might benefit from a service dog.

"Maybe their parents are scared (thinking) "how's this going to work?'" Anthony said. "They can look at Jasmine and Jackson and say, 'Hey they're doing this.'"

