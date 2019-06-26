Cory Hill/Special to the Herald Leader The intersection of Cheri Whitlock and Mt. Olive Street was covered with water around 7 a.m. on Sunday morning. Storms downed trees and caused flooding in Siloam Springs and throughout northwest Arkansas.

City staff worked through the weekend to restore power and remove downed trees from roadways after storms moved through the area and dropped more than 2 inches of rain late Saturday night and most of the day Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport recorded 2.11 inches of rainfall between Sunday and Monday. Drake Field airport in Fayetteville recorded 4.27 inches of rainfall between Sunday and Monday.

The two inches of rain was enough to close the Aquatic Center and Kayak Park due to complications from rain and potential for flash flooding, according to the city's Facebook post Sunday. The Aquatic Center has since opened for swimming lessons.

Holland Hayden, Siloam Springs' communication director, said Country Acres subdivision reported a loss of power and several of the city's maintenance crews were out working and assessing damage Monday.

Phil Stokes, Siloam Springs electric department director, said there were several outages brought on by heavy wind, fallen trees and limbs. City power has been restored as of Tuesday morning, after crews spent Sunday and Monday assessing and repairing damage; a few homeowners with damage to electric meters are in contact with electricians to get their power restored. Construction and maintenance workers with the department said there were several outages in the southern part of Siloam Springs and off Arkansas Highway 16.

Siloam Springs Fire Department Chief Jeremy Criner said the department responded to eight calls related to roadway hazards and power lines down or affected. Fire crews worked to remove a tree near Highway 16 and Waukeshaw Road Sunday; work closed the highway for several hours.

Criner also said the department conducted two swift water rescues. One for homeowners off East University Street as the rising water threatened their home and the second for a motorist who became stranded after trying to cross swift water off West Villa View Drive.

Channing Barker, communications director for Benton County, reported as of 4:30 p.m. Monday Bill Young Road was closed. The county encouraged all Benton County residents to avoid crossing barricaded streets, saying "turn around, don't drown."

City staff encouraged residents to cut limbs and downed trees and place debris on curbs for pick up. The sanitation department will not be accepting drop-offs of brush at the transfer station. Any residence or business outside of city limits is encouraged to dispose of debris through the county.

