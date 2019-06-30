June 17

• Sierra Bobak, 24, was arrested in connection with residential burglary, criminal trespass and theft of property.

• Christian Escobar, 18, was arrested in connection with third degree assault on a family member, possession of intoxicating liquor by a minor and first degree interference with emergency communications.

• Austin Norris, 23, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Annette Day, 46, was cited in connection with failure to pay fine and court costs.

• Daisy Cruz, 43, was cited in connection with failure to pay fine and court costs.

• Darien Hebison, 18, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

June 18

• Sabrina Davis, 28, was arrested in connection with public intoxication.

• Ryan Callie, 20, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Elias Caro, 26, was cited in connection with failure to pay.

• Kristina Whitfield, 45, was cited in connection with failure to pay.

• Richard VanDusen, 22, was cited in connection with failure to pay.

• Leslie Starr, 23, was cited in connection with failure to pay.

• Nathan Norton, 21, was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated, careless or prohibitive driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

June 19

• Morgan Sharp, 26, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Kimberly Ward, 29, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Hannah Israel, 43, was arrested in connection with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property and obstructing governmental operations.

June 21

• Tabatha Taylor, 46, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, furnishing prohibited articles, aggravated assault of a family member and terroristic threatening.

• Brittani Dover, 24, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jason Jenks, 39, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of parole and operation of a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Kaysie Palone, 24, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Wendi Scism, 35, was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated-drugs; driving while intoxicated-refusal to submit to a test, possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to yield.

June 22

• Carlos Murphy, 28, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Cameo Hughes, 37, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Christopher Mendoza, 29, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Mauricio Lemus, 26, was arrested in connection with third degree domestic battery.

