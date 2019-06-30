The Siloam Springs Board of Directors will interact with other city officials for a workshop and planning commission report before and during its meeting Tuesday.

A workshop for a City Lake management plan is slated to begin at 6 p.m.

The city's planning commission will give its annual report at the end of the board's meeting Tuesday, according to the directors' agenda.

In other business, the board will:

• Review a public safety communications consulting contract from Buford Goff and Associates for $75,000.

• Place on its third reading an ordinance that will amend the city's municipal code that would allow for the Sunday sale of beer. The amendment would allow small breweries, nano breweries and microbrewery restaurants operating in accordance with state law to sell "beer, malt beverages, and hard cider for off-premise consumption on any day of the week during all legal operating hours."

• Place on its second reading an ordinance that would adopt minimum safety standards, rules and regulations for the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport. According to a city staff report, the safety standards manual was created "to provide airport users with documents representing a compilation of rules, regulations, standards, and general information governing their activities at the airport." The same report read the minimum regulations manual was created "to ensure that entities that have been approved to provide commercial aeronautical services are not exposed to unfair or irresponsible competition."

• Place on its first reading an ordinance that would amend a section of the city's municipal code to rezone 3303 Cheri Whitlock Drive and the 15000 block of Stephens Road from an agriculture area to commercial and residential area.

• Review a significant development permit for 3300 Cheri Whitlock Drive and the 15000 block of Stephens Road by Hico Farms, LLC.

• Review a preliminary plat development permit for 1600 Villa View Drive for a Moon Ridge addition.

