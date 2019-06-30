File photo/Herald-Leader The annual "Fire in the Sky," Independence Day fireworks celebration will take place on July 4 at the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport. Parking opens at 6 p.m. and the display begins at 9:15 p.m.

The city will see more than just red, white and blue come July 4.

The Parks and Recreation Department is hosting "Fire in the Sky," an Independence Day fireworks celebration, for free to the public on July 4 at the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport, 4600 Smith Field Drive. Parking opens at 6 p.m. and the display begins at 9:15 p.m.

Ashley Davis, recreation coordinator, said the department may host some inflatables prior to the display but the main event will be the fireworks display.

If the event is rained out, it will be moved to July 5.

The Siloam Springs Community Band will be performing at the Memorial Park and Chautauqua Amphitheater July 4. Keith Rutledge, director, said the band will be playing a 30-45 minute program featuring patriotic songs. The performance begins at 7 p.m.

The Siloam Springs Police Department will also increase its road presence and conduct saturation patrols, which will include more officers trained on how to identify signs of drunken driving. The efforts are a part of the statewide initiative "drive sober or get pulled over," a campaign also spearheaded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"It's never acceptable to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after you've been drinking," said Capt. Derek Spicer. "Doing so endangers you, and everyone on the road with you."

The Department urges drivers to make arrangements prior to drinking, which could include calling a transportation service or designating a sober driver. If drivers see a drunk driver on the road, they're encouraged to call 911.

