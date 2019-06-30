Siloam Springs Mayor John Mark Turner was honored with the Arkansas Municipal League's Adrian L. White Municipal Leadership Award during the league's 85th convention on June 12-14 in Little Rock.

The award is presented to municipal officials who have served with distinction and dedication to their cities and AML boards, councils or committees for six consecutive years, according to a city press release. Turner served on an advisory council comprised of 25 to 30 other city officials from cities similar in size to Siloam Springs.

Siloam Springs is considered a large first-class city, designated by a population of 10,000 or more residents, according to Sheila Boyd with the league.

"I speak up and I think they like that," said Turner. "I feel like Siloam needs a voice and that's the best way to get our voice heard."

Turner has been mayor of Siloam Springs since 2012 and is up for reelection in 2020.

As of June 12-14, Turner now serves as the district three vice president for the league, a position that encompasses the Northwest Arkansas area and all of it's cities. His current responsibilities include serving on the league's executive committee and facilitating meetings between league officials and council and committee representatives throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Turner will serve as district three vice president until next June, where he will have the opportunity to resume his role on the advisory council should he be selected to do so.

The Arkansas Municipal League was founded in 1934 and has a threefold purpose, according to its mission statement. The league "acts as the official representative of Arkansas cities and towns before the state and federal governments; provides a clearinghouse for information and answers; and offers a forum of discussion and sharing of mutual concerns," according to its website.

