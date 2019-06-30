J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette Northwest Arkansas Naturals shortstop Taylor Featherston catches Arkansas Travelers runner Nick Zammarelli at second base during a game on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. The Naturals return home on Monday for a three-game homestand against the Travelers at Arvest Ballpark, including a fireworks show on Wednesday, July 3. There also will be a fireworks show on July 4 at Arvest Ballpark following a baseball exhibition between the Joplin Outlaws and Nevada Griffons. Gates open at 5 p.m.

