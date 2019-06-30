Robert Barnett

Robert Ervin Barnett, 71, died at his home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, surrounded by family on June 26, 2019.

He was born on November 14, 1947, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, to Ray and Laurine Barnett, the third of seven children. Robert grew up primarily in Colcord, Oklahoma, Gentry, Arkansas, and Siloam Springs, Arkansas, where he graduated in 1965. During those years he loved working, camping, and having fun at both his paternal Barnett grandparents' farm (now at the bottom of SWEPCO lake), and maternal Hardcastle grandparents' adjacent farm (Hardcastle Orchard, now Taylor Orchard), 3 ½ miles southwest of Gentry. For several of those early years he also delivered newspapers to residents of Gentry.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Barnett; sons, Robert Jeffrey Barnett of Pottersville, New Jersey, Carter Wyatt Barnett (wife, Hannah) of Fayetteville, Arkansas; Margaret's three children, John Padilla, Vincent Padilla, and Teresa Padilla, all of New Jersey; three grandchildren, Trevor Barnett, John Padilla and Vincent Padilla; mother, Laurine Barnett; brothers, David Barnett, Jonathan Barnett (wife, Christy), James Barnett (wife, Marilyn), and sister, Mary Boxx (husband, Randy), all of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; sister, Jane Johnson (husband, Jerry) of Waco, Texas, and brother Mark Barnett (wife, Sandra) of Lawrence, Kansas. He is also survived by many aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

In the Fall of 1965 Robert went to Arkansas Tech on a full track scholarship and graduated with a degree in Parks and Recreation in 1969. Nine years later he earned a Master's degree in Business Management from Central Michigan University.

He earned his military wings in the U.S. Air Force in 1971, and served in multiple assignments in the United States, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. During his Air Force career he flew the T-37 "Tweet," T-38 "Talon," AC-130A "Gunship," and the C-141 "Starlifter."

In September 1976, Robert was selected to fly the Secret Service staff of Henry Kissinger to Rhodesia for peace talks. Sometime in 1977, he was chosen to pilot a top-secret, highly dangerous mission into Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, after a military coup to get the families of our countrymen out alive. While surrounded by 300 troops and a number of tanks, he was on the radio to the War Room with top military leaders, including President Jimmy Carter, for five-and-a-half tense hours during that successful event.

After serving eight years active duty and 15 years in the Reserves, he retired with the rank of Lt. Colonel in 1993 with 23-years of service to his country, including being called up for two years full-time duty during the Persian Gulf War in 1991. During those years he won many medals, awards, and citations.

Robert started his commercial aviation career with Ozark Airlines in 1979, flying the Douglas DC-9. Three years later he was hired by People Express to pilot their Boeing 737 from N.Y. to Florida. Shortly thereafter, People Express became part of Continental Airlines, where he began flying the Boeing 757 and 767. During those 26 years he also worked as a Check Airman instructor on the 757 and 767. He was responsible for the training, standardization, and proficiency of approximately 700 Continental Airline pilots.

On his 60th birthday, Robert faced FAA mandatory retirement from flying commercially. Ten days later that age was raised to age 65, but not "grandfathered" in for previously retired pilots. Still wanting to fly, he landed a job as the personal pilot for Sheikh Abdullah Kamel, a Saudi international businessman with over 60,000 employees (Dallah Al-Baraka). Eight years later, at the age of 68, Robert permanently retired to reside in his hometown of Siloam Springs, where he loved to play golf and travel.

All-in-all, Robert had accumulated over 29,000 flying hours. During that time he never had any flight violations, accidents, or incidents, and had flown into almost every major city in the U.S., Europe, Middle East, Caribbean, South America, and parts of Asia and Africa.

Robert publicly made his confession in Christ as his Savior at the age of five. Wanting to know more about God, he read his Bible completely through while in Junior High. But his relationship with God became close and intense while flying 18 missions in Vietnam during 1973-74, piloting a Lockheed AC-130A four-engine turboprop plane providing armed air support for search and rescue missions and friendly ground forces. Originally designed as a transport aircraft, it was transformed into a gunship during the Vietnam war. Five AC-130A planes in Robert's squadron were shot down, killing all 14-crew members on board. He said he prayed 20 out of 24 hours every day during that time, and it had a powerful impact on his spiritual life from that point forward.

He was super athletic, excelling in every sport he participated in, especially basketball, track, football, and baseball while growing up. He held the track record in the 440-dash for Siloam's District for 25-years. In basketball, he made All-Tourney team in the Northwest Arkansas Invitational and Springdale Tournament, received All-Conference and All-District honors, and was elected Outstanding Basketball Player of the Year even though he only played his senior year in Siloam after transferring from Gentry the year before.

Robert will be remembered by his gentle and soft spirit, humility, kindness, caring and compassion for others, being a good listener, slow to anger, and his honorableness. Everyone was at ease and felt good being around Robert, who was always interested in other people's lives. He became a great friend to everyone he encountered. Some of his last words were to a hospice chaplain when asked if there was anything he'd like to share with the family and friends. He replied that he wished all of them would accept Christ as their Savior and be saved, and he stayed on that theme when other questions were asked.

Having six siblings, he is the first to pass away. There will be an immense void in the Barnett family. However, the memory of who Robert was, the stories he told, and the honorable life he lived will go far to inspire the rest of us to achieve the greatest victory of all, the salvation of our souls through Jesus Christ, our Lord. "... and having done everything, to stand firm to the end." Ephesians 6:13. Robert did just that -- he stood firm in his Christian faith to the end.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday night, July 1, at Wasson Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs. A Celebration Service will be held at First Baptist Church, Siloam Springs, starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, followed by a burial service with military honors at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fellowship Bible Church, 1051 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers, AR 72758. Donations will be designated for a prayer room fund.

Elowe 'Lorene' Smith

Elowe "Lorene" Smith, 80, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died June 25, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Sept. 4, 1938, at Clifty, Ark., to Theodore Calico and Elowe Knowles Calico. She married Willard L. Smith and worked for several businesses, including Simmons, A&W Trucking and Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab before retiring.

She was preceded in death by her husband and two sisters.

She is survived by her sons, Lee Brown and wife Debbie of Siloam Springs and Joe Brown Jr. and wife Becky of Siloam Springs; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial will follow at Summers Cemetery in Summers, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

