Senior Center menu

July 1--July 5

July 1--July 5

Monday -- Chicken Caesar wrap, cucumber-tomato-onion salad, fresh fruit, potato chips

Tuesday -- Cod fish, new potatoes, fresh green beans, wheat roll, angel food cake w/fresh peaches

Wednesday -- Sliced ham, au gratin potatoes, summer squash casserole, wheat roll, watermelon wedges

Thursday -- Closed for Holiday

Friday -- Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, summer veggies, wheat roll, fruit

July 8 -- July 12

Monday -- Chicken and waffle w/maple mustard sauce, tator tots, fresh fruit

Tuesday -- Pulled pork plate, macaroni salad, baked beans, wheat roll, banana pudding

Wednesday -- Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian mixed veggies, garlic bread, fresh fruit

Thursday -- Fried fish, French fries, creamy coleslaw, hushpuppies, green tomato relish, strawberry shortcake

Friday -- Strawberry grilled chicken salad w/mixed greens, cheese, walnuts, whole grain crackers, fruit yogurt cup

July 15 -- July 19

Monday -- Breaded chicken club sandwich, sweet potato fries, tangy slaw, pineapple/orange dream cake

Tuesday -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, wheat roll, blackberry cobbler

Wednesday -- Sweet and sour chicken w/rice, spinach and apple salad w/vinaigrette, wheat roll

Thursday -- Taco stuffed baked potato, fiesta corn, chips & salsa, fresh melon medley

Friday -- Tuna salad tomato cup, broccoli salad, fresh fruit mix, whole grain crackers

July 22 -- July 26

Monday -- Dressed hamburger on bun, baked beans, home-style fries, fresh watermelon

Tuesday -- Rotini w/chicken and veggies, mixed green salad, Italian dressing, wheat roll, fresh baked cookie

Wednesday -- Half of a Cajun turkey club sandwich, Vegetable soup, green salad w/dressing, fresh fruit medley

Thursday -- Brisket, creamed corn, fried okra, wheat roll, lemon bar

Friday -- Chicken enchiladas w/chips and salsa, charro beans, Spanish rice, Mexican brownie

July 29 -- July 31

Monday -- Chicken Caesar wrap, cucumber-tomato-onion salad, fresh fruit, potato chips

Tuesday -- Cod, new potatoes, fresh green beans, wheat roll, angel food cake w/fresh fruit

Wednesday -- Sliced ham, macaroni and cheese, summer squash casserole, wheat roll, watermelon wedges

General News on 06/30/2019

Print Headline: Senior Center menu

