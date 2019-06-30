July 1--July 5
Monday -- Chicken Caesar wrap, cucumber-tomato-onion salad, fresh fruit, potato chips
Tuesday -- Cod fish, new potatoes, fresh green beans, wheat roll, angel food cake w/fresh peaches
Wednesday -- Sliced ham, au gratin potatoes, summer squash casserole, wheat roll, watermelon wedges
Thursday -- Closed for Holiday
Friday -- Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, summer veggies, wheat roll, fruit
July 8 -- July 12
Monday -- Chicken and waffle w/maple mustard sauce, tator tots, fresh fruit
Tuesday -- Pulled pork plate, macaroni salad, baked beans, wheat roll, banana pudding
Wednesday -- Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian mixed veggies, garlic bread, fresh fruit
Thursday -- Fried fish, French fries, creamy coleslaw, hushpuppies, green tomato relish, strawberry shortcake
Friday -- Strawberry grilled chicken salad w/mixed greens, cheese, walnuts, whole grain crackers, fruit yogurt cup
July 15 -- July 19
Monday -- Breaded chicken club sandwich, sweet potato fries, tangy slaw, pineapple/orange dream cake
Tuesday -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, wheat roll, blackberry cobbler
Wednesday -- Sweet and sour chicken w/rice, spinach and apple salad w/vinaigrette, wheat roll
Thursday -- Taco stuffed baked potato, fiesta corn, chips & salsa, fresh melon medley
Friday -- Tuna salad tomato cup, broccoli salad, fresh fruit mix, whole grain crackers
July 22 -- July 26
Monday -- Dressed hamburger on bun, baked beans, home-style fries, fresh watermelon
Tuesday -- Rotini w/chicken and veggies, mixed green salad, Italian dressing, wheat roll, fresh baked cookie
Wednesday -- Half of a Cajun turkey club sandwich, Vegetable soup, green salad w/dressing, fresh fruit medley
Thursday -- Brisket, creamed corn, fried okra, wheat roll, lemon bar
Friday -- Chicken enchiladas w/chips and salsa, charro beans, Spanish rice, Mexican brownie
July 29 -- July 31
Tuesday -- Cod, new potatoes, fresh green beans, wheat roll, angel food cake w/fresh fruit
Wednesday -- Sliced ham, macaroni and cheese, summer squash casserole, wheat roll, watermelon wedges
