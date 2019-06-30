Photo submitted Four Siloam Springs varsity cheerleaders, from left, Taylor Hull, Trinity Bagley, Brooke Henderson and Emma Hulbert, were selected for the National Cheerleaders Association Staff while attending NCA Camp June 20-22.

The Siloam Springs High School varsity cheerleading team attended National Cheerleaders Association Camp on June 20-22 at Har-Ber High School in Springdale.

The Panthers received the NCA Spirit Stick every day of the camp along with the Top Team Motion Award and Top Team Chant Award.

Three cheerleaders -- Kami Hulbert, Chloe Chandler and Trinity Bagley -- made the All-American NCA Cheer Team. Chandler also was the highest scoring cheerleader overall for the All-American NCA Team.

Four senior cheeeleaders -- Emma Hulbert, Bagley, Brooke Henderson and Taylor Hull -- were selected for NCA Staff.

Sports on 06/30/2019