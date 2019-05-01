April 22

• Shelly Christine Benton, 40, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

• Johathan Michael Ray Brown, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

April 23

• Jose Cruz Contreras-Villa, 30, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; carless and prohibited driving.

• Michael David Skaggs, 37, cited in connection with fail to pay fine and court cost warrants.

• Jake Garnett Yarberry, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Megan Danielle Bergthold, 24, cited in connection with fail to pay fine and court cost warrants.

• Juvenile, 15, arrested in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor - 3rd degree; unauthorized use of a vehicle; domestic battering - 3rd degree.

• Dennis James David, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ashley Nicole Bush, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Andrea Alecia Armstrong, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Misti Lorena Osborn, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

April 24

• Brandon Don McGarrah, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Dennis James David, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ashley Marie Taylor, 18, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ryan Anthony Callie, 20, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

April 25

• Michele Marie Jones, 43, cited in connection with criminal penalties for abuse of an endangered or impaired person.

• Jesse Caylan Childers, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Matina Odette Martinussen, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brandy Michelle Anderson, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

April 26

• Austin Lamar Gregory, 20, arrested in connection with forgery - 2nd degree; theft of property; theft by receiving.

• Shantel Shyree Redden, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• William Randall McCurdy, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Lee Andrew Derrick, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 16, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Xavier James Robinson, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Joshua Tollie Smith, 27, cited in connection with fail to pay fine and court cost warrants.

• Cameo Michelle Hughes, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

April 27

• Dymond Erik Lynch, 23, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public.

• Matthew Nixon, 32, arrested in connection with fleeing; obstructing governmental operations; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; speeding; Haskell County, Okla., Sheriff's Office warrant.

• Tiffany Nixon, 32, arrrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations.

• Travis Timothy Harris, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear - misdemeanor - no driver's license.

April 28

• Darrell Wayne Mahler, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Thomas Ray Jetton, 29, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Octavio Verduzco, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Megan Haley Long, 22, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

