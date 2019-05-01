Parker Baldwin is fired up for his chance to play in the National Football League.

Baldwin, a former Siloam Springs standout and four-year player at San Diego State, signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.

Baldwin was hoping to hear his name called on the final day of the NFL Draft on Saturday, but when that didn't happen he took his next best opportunity, which was to sign with Atlanta.

"I'm excited," Baldwin said Monday via telephone from San Diego. "It will be fun to get out there and compete. I'm ready to go. Not getting drafted just added fuel to my fire. I'm ready to show the coaches I belong on the team."

Baldwin said he had contract offers from the Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, and several other teams were showing interest.

However, he went with the Falcons, he said, because of pre-existing relationships with the Falcons and defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Jerome Henderson, who put Baldwin through a private workout in San Diego in March.

"I think I have a really good opportunity with Atlanta," Baldwin said.

Baldwin said he will attend the Falcons' rookie mini-camp on May 9 before heading back to San Diego for graduation at San Diego State on May 19.

The day after that, he'll turn east for Falcons OTAs (Organized Team Activities) in May and preseason camp starts in July with preseason games to follow.

Baldwin, who stands 6-foot-1 and 212 pounds, hopes to be one of the 53 men to make the Falcons' roster with an emphasis on special teams.

"I've got a lot of confidence, especially with the Falcons' situation, that I will make the 53-man roster," he said. "I started at San Diego State as a special teams player. It's going to be tough. You're going to be scratching and clawing, but it's going to be fun."

Baldwin said proving people wrong is nothing new. Coming out of Siloam Springs, he only had a couple of scholarship offers to play football, one of which was San Diego State, where he played in all 54 games and started in 32 of the final 34 games at the Aztec position.

He finished with 258 total tackles, including 142 solo, and six interceptions.

"I've been an underdog the whole way through," Baldwin said. "I didn't have very many offers out of high schools. I had to sit a year-and-a-half behind other people who were better than me and be patient.

"As soon as I got on the field, I didn't look back. (With the Falcons, I've just got to be patient and when my time comes I've got to prove everybody wrong and prove to everybody that they should have drafted me."

Sports on 05/01/2019