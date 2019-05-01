Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader
Michael Capehart, a sophomore at Siloam Springs High School, was the overall winner of the Dogwood 5K on Saturday. Capehart finished the race with a time of 17 minutes, 35 seconds.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Runners take off Saturday morning in the annual Dogwood 5K in Siloam Springs.
Runners take off Saturday morning in the annual Dogwood 5K in Siloam Springs.
Print Headline: Capehart wins Dogwood 5K