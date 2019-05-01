Sign in
Capehart wins Dogwood 5K Today at 5:00 a.m.
Michael Capehart, a sophomore at Siloam Springs High School, was the overall winner of the Dogwood 5K on Saturday. Capehart finished the race with a time of 17 minutes, 35 seconds.

Runners take off Saturday morning in the annual Dogwood 5K in Siloam Springs.

Sports on 05/01/2019

Print Headline: Capehart wins Dogwood 5K

