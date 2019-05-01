50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Governor Winthrop Rockefeller paid tribute to the Senior Citizens of Arkansas by signing a Proclamation designating May as Senior Citizen Month. Governor Rockefeller and Mrs. Mildred B. Williams, director of the Arkansas Office on Aging, urged all Arkansans to recognize and honor these people who had contributed so much to the economy as well as to the history of Arkansas.

This was the seventh consecutive year the month of May had been observed (as Senior Citizen Month) in all States and dependencies by Presidential proclamation.

Arkansas ranked 28th with 222 thousand citizens 65 or older. This meant at least 11 percent of Arkansas citizens had reached this age group. Nationally, every 10th person was 65 or older, a total of almost 20 million men and women. This exceeded the population of the 20 smallest states.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Braum's Ice Cream and Dairy Store, located at 551 U.S. Highway 412, was one of the newest additions to the Siloam Springs business community and the Ambassadors Club of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce helped the store celebrate its grand opening April 27.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

Siloam Springs Board of Directors narrowly approved purchasing land that might be used for parking.

Directors voted 4-3 to purchase 101 W. Ashley St., which sits just west of City Hall.

The land and the two-story house sold for $74,000.

Directors Judy Nation, James Fuller and John Turner voted against the buy.

"I can't vote to buy property I don't think we need," Nation said.

But Mark Long pushed for it.

"It's like pulling teeth to get this board to buy property," Long said.

Turner said the city purchased land at Maxwell and Central for parking in June 2008 and it has yet to be developed into a lot.

"That property is still sitting there," Turner said.

The lot (Maxwell and Central) would allow for up to 25 parking spaces if it were cleared off.

The Ashley Street property would allow for up to 25 spaces as well, but would cost an additional $175,000 to convert into a parking lot.

