John Brown University is set to graduate 248 students in the traditional undergraduate program and 142 students in the graduate and online programs on Saturday, according to a release from the university.

The 2019 spring commencement is planned for May 4, with a ceremony for traditional undergraduate students at 10 a.m. and a ceremony for graduate and online students at 2 p.m.

David Brisben, JBU's professor of Christian ministries, will give both the undergraduate and graduate and online commencement addresses.

In addition, JBU's Heritage Society members, who include alum who have graduated from or attended JBU 50 or more years ago, will lead the processional for the traditional undergraduate commencement ceremony. The Heritage Society members will be dressed in gold robes.

05/01/2019