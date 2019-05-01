Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs pitcher Maggie Torres prepares to deliver a pitch in Game 2 on Monday against Vilonia at La-Z-Boy Softball Park.

The Siloam Springs softball team wrapped up its season Monday night with a doubleheader loss to Vilonia, 17-0 and 18-0, at La-Z-Boy Softball Park.

Vilonia scored eight runs in both the first and second innings to take control of Game 1.

Jordyn Alexander had three hits and five RBIs for Vilonia, while Grace Kimbrell and Ashton Rappold each had two hits and three RBIs.

The Lady Eagles scored 16 runs in the first in Game 2. Julie Johnson had a home run and four RBIs for Vilonia.

Vilonia improved to 15-14 overall and clinched the fourth seed of the 5A-West with an 8-6 record.

The Lady Panthers' season ends with a record of 2-19 overall and 2-12 in the 5A-West Conference.

