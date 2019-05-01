Lauren Wilson, LPN, recently took on the position as OB nurse navigator at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital's Women and Children's Department. Wilson will assist expectant mothers who would like to participate in the program throughout their pregnancy and after they deliver at the hospital.

"We're excited to bring this special service to our community and be able to provide additional support to our patients and their families," said Loretta Jordan, director of Women and Children's Services at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. "Lauren brings her warm, caring personality and years of experience to our nurse navigator program. Our patients can connect with her to ask questions, help coordinate their birth plan and be an educational resource for them. "

Through the nurse navigator program, Wilson adds an extra layer of care during pregnancy, delivery and postpartum.

"When I was presented with the opportunity to be part of the program I was excited to provide our patients with one-on-one care and the special attention every expecting mother needs," Wilson said. "I also wanted to help them feel more comfortable and confident at every stage throughout their pregnancy and beyond."

Wilson has been on staff at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital for more than 10 years and has been in the Women and Children's Department for more than nine years. Inspired by her own labor and delivery nurse when she was pregnant, Wilson knew after that experience what she wanted to do with her life.

"I was a scared 19-year-old girl and this woman basically never left my side," Wilson said. "I've never met anyone so confident and caring in my life. She'll probably never know exactly how she affected my life and changed me for the better during those days in her care, but I left that hospital knowing exactly what I would do for the rest of my life. I love everything about pregnancy, newborns and watching these women find themselves in their new roles in motherhood. It's an amazing gift, and being a part of that experience will never get old to me."

Nurse navigators are responsible for helping expectant mothers through all stages of pregnancy by providing both clinical and personal support.

"The role of the nurse navigator is to help mothers step-by-step through the phases of pregnancy and beyond," Jordan said. "The navigator can be a valuable resource during a woman's pregnancy providing education -- giving tours at the hospital and creating a special relationship with their patients, offering advice and insight to new moms that can continue after mom and baby go home. These services are provided free of charge to patients who sign up."

Wilson said she wants to be a pillar of support for her patients and assist them through their journey.

"It's my desire to act as a personal guide to these families in our community by giving them the necessary information and tools they will need to successfully welcome their new little bundle of joy into their family. Whether that means care/education for pregnancy, delivery or postpartum care, I'm here to help at any stage," Wilson said. "For me, there is no greater gift than watching a woman become a mother, especially for the first time. It may be the scariest time in their lives, but watching these women develop such a confidence in their ability is absolutely rewarding."

Wilson is available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, but patients are more than welcome to call 479-215-3305 to speak with Wilson or leave a message at any time and she will respond as quickly as possible.

How does the Nurse Navigator program work?

When a patient signs up at NorthwestHealthBabies.com, a nurse navigator is assigned to each patient as their personal guide and will schedule a meeting around the 20th week of pregnancy.

Patients will receive a personal tour of the hospital, one-on-one education to help plan the birth experience and assistance in registering for free prenatal classes.

The nurse navigator also will schedule another meeting near the end of pregnancy to help with hospital pre-registration and final preparations.

Benefits of the nurse navigator program include:

• Personal tour of the hospital you're delivering at to help you plan and prepare for your birth experience. Tours are scheduled at your convenience.

• Visit with maternity nurse navigator midway through pregnancy and again toward the end of pregnancy.

• Assistance in selecting prenatal classes to fit your needs and schedule.

• One-on-one review of prenatal and childbirth information including your personal birth plan.

• Assistance with hospital pre-registration, including helpful tips for selecting a pediatrician.

• Information on car seat selection and installation.

• One-on-one review of breastfeeding resources, including lactation services, and getting a breast pump through insurance.

• A resource for general pregnancy questions.

• Hospital visit or follow-up call by the nurse navigator after the birth of your baby.

"Your nurse navigator is a great resource to discuss preferences such as your birth plan, pediatrician selection and infant feeding plan," Jordan said. "They can help answer any questions you may have during your pregnancy. And you can choose how involved you want to be with the program. If you prefer to just talk during scheduled appointments or if you'd like to speak more often, feel free to contact your navigator as you need with any questions you have along the way."

If you would like to sign up for the nurse navigator program, visit NorthwestHealthBabies.com to register today.

General News on 05/01/2019