Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Charlie Muessemeyer, director of the Dogwood Literacy Council, unveiled two bricks in the sidewalk in front of the council honoring longtime volunteers Annie Bassett and Lucy McLane on Thursday. The council also celebrated this semester's volunteers during the evening.

Dogwood Literacy Council honored the legacy of two long-time volunteers on Thursday with a brick-unveiling ceremony.

The event recognized the late Annie Bassett and Lucy McClane, according to Charlie Muessemeyer, director of the nonprofit. It was held in conjunction with a authentic taco supper to thank the more than 35 volunteers, including John Brown University Walton Scholars, who volunteered to help teach people to read and speak English last semester.

The literacy council, founded in 1990, provides free instruction in speaking, reading and writing English to adults who wish to learn English or improve their literacy skills, according to its website, dogwoodliteracycouncil.org. The council also provides free citizenship classes.

Two bricks with the Bassett's and McClane's names were placed in the sidewalk in front of the literacy council, located at 100 S. Broadway St. A third brick for former tutor Margaret Williams was placed in the sidewalk in front of the building several years ago.

The bricks are to honor the women for their legacy and the hard work they did, Muessemeyer said.

"They held to the tenant of be kind, be generous, share your wisdom and share your laughter," she said. "They worked here for years and years and they made such a difference."

Bassett was a part of the literacy council from 2006 to 2014, Muessemeyer said. She started as a volunteer tutor before moving into the role of paid administrative assistant. As administrative assistant, Bassett wasn't allowed to tutor on the clock, so she would come in early and stay late to continue working with her students, Muessemeyer said.

"When I look in the filing cabinet, there is Annie's signature or a suggestion from Annie," she said. "Every time I look in there, there's Annie. She really touched so many lives while she was here."

Bassett's daughter, Becky Wing of Cincinnati, said that helping people learn to speak English or earn their citizenship through the literacy council was one of her mother's proudest accomplishments.

"I'm not exactly sure how she got involved, but she had always wanted to work in missions and the opportunity never presented itself," Wing said. "When she realized she couldn't do missions overseas this kind of seemed like an opportunity God was leading her to do and she has always loved reading."

Students continued to visit both Bassett and McClane after they were unable to to tutor anymore because of failing health, their daughters said.

McClane volunteered at the literacy council for 13 years teaching English to people who spoke languages such as Spanish, Hmong, Turkish and Vietnamese, as well as training other tutors, Muessemeyer said. McClane dedicated herself to her students, she said.

"Lucy thoroughly enjoyed dedicating her time to her students, some of the people that Lucy taught became lifelong friends," she said.

After McLane quit tutoring because of failing health, a group of Hmong students took a field trip to see her in the rest home and show their appreciation, Muessemeyer said.

McClane loved reading from an early age and earned her bachelor's degree in English in her 50s, according to her daughters Patti McClane and Linda Gardener.

"This place just meant the world to her," Patti McClane said. "She loved doing this, bringing this opportunity to people to really enrich their lives and open doors. She absolutely loved her students, I felt like I knew them, because I never met most of them but she talked about them and she was so proud of them for staying with it because English is not an easy language to learn especially if it is not your first language. She would be very pleased by this."

Bassett and McClane were close friends and would have been pleased that their names were put in the sidewalk next to each other, McClane's daughters said.

General News on 05/01/2019