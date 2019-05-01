Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Nathan Roggenbuck, owner of The Bubble Company of Wisconsin, created giant bubbles for children at the 45th annual Dogwood Festival. Roggenbuck was one of more than 180 vendors at the festival. The event took place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in downtown Siloam Springs and included plenty of crafts, festival food and entertainment. For more pictures, see page 6A.

General News on 05/01/2019