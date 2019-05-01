Sierra Bush/Herald-Leader Dirtwork on the new Ability Tree facility, located at 2350 E. Tahlequah St., is already underway. The 10,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to open in January 2020.

Siloam Springs' disability support organization Ability Tree is building a second location and expanding operations thanks to community support from almost two years of fundraising.

Due to donations from NWA Gives, an annual fundraiser specifically for nonprofits that lasts for 12 hours on the first Thursday of every April, Ability Tree was able to raise another $91,285, according to cofounder Joe Butler. The milestone put them close to receiving a $400,000 matching grant from the J.E. and L.E. Mabee foundation in Tulsa, Okla., Butler said.

The nonprofit broke ground on the new $2.33 million facility, located on 2350 E. Tahlequah St., on March 1, Butler said.

The new facility will be 10,000 square feet and have an outdoor space with specialized therapy equipment and fully-accessible turf. The downtown location will be transformed into an art center that Jen Butler, Butler's wife and cofounder, will be overseeing. Ability Tree is also looking at growing its team to further serve the families who utilize the facility, Joe Butler said.

The new location is expected to open to the public January 2020.

Butler attributes the existence of the new facility to the support Ability Tree has received.

Shelly Simmons donated $25,000 in honor of her mother toward land for the expansion, according to an Oct. 22, 2017, report in the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Ellingson Contracting donated a portion of their services, Butler said.

Other donations, like the one from the Butler family's home congregation in New Jersey as well as support from local businesses, industry and community members, got Ability Tree to 50 percent of their fundraising goal.

In order to receive the Mabee Foundation Grant, Ability Tree had to raise $400,000 in matching funds, Butler said. Before NWA Gives, the nonprofit had raised $300,000 toward the goal, he said. The $91,285 raised during the 12-hour fundraiser puts the organization very close to completely matching the grant. Butler said he expects Ability Tree will receive the Mabee Foundation Grant once all donations and grant applications have been processed.

The Mabee Foundation was formed in 1948 and aids "Christian religious organizations, charitable organizations, institutions of higher learning, hospitals and other organizations of a general charitable nature," according to the foundation's website.

Overall, additional money from NWA Gives and the Mabee Foundation Grant will put the organization within 74 percent of its fundraising goal, Butler said.

Others interested in donating to Ability Tree and the new facility can find more information at abilitytree.org/buildingcampaign.

Joe and Jen Butler founded Ability Tree in 2010 when finding what they call respite care for their own special needs child, Micah, was near to impossible.

"It was a personal need for our own family but with the understanding other families needed a time of respite and a place to be included," Butler said.

Rest is just one of the pillars Ability Tree is founded on. From that, Butler has used the word as a mnemonic device for the other pillars of the organization - recreation, education, support and training. This includes everything from community involvement, counseling for families of children with disabilities and family activities, Butler said.

Ability Tree currently serves 80 families in Northwest Arkansas and surrounding states.

The United States Census Bureau reported in 2017 that of an estimated 12.7 percent of Americans, or 40,678,654 people, had a disability. The report broke down those estimates into subcategories of hearing, vision, cognitive, self-care and ambulatory difficulties. The USCB estimates at least 3,093,858 children 5- to 17-years-old have a disability.

The National Center for Education Statistics reported in April 2018 that in 2015 to 2016, 6.7 million, or 13 percent, of all public school students 3- to 21-years-old were receiving special education services. Among those students, 34 percent had specific learning disabilities.

The Arkansas Department of Education reported that in the 2017-2018 school year 12 percent of students were receiving special education services.

