Jimmy Joe Dykes

Jimmy Joe Dykes, 73, of West Siloam Springs, Okla., died April 30, 2019, at his home.

He was born Sept. 9, 1945, in Tulsa, Okla. He married Diane Carol Henderson on Aug. 22, 1974. He worked for the Las Vegas school system.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; a daughter, Renee of Bentonville, Ark.; and a stepson, Loyd Christensen of China.

No services are planned at this time.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry Dale Thompson

Jerry Dale Thompson, 62, of Gentry, Ark., died April 27, 2019, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born Sept. 13, 1956, in Springfield, Mass., to John C. Thompson and Eva V. Waudby Thompson. He worked for Arvest at the processing facility in Lowell, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

He is survived by a son, Jonathan Thompson and wife Victoria Birdsong of Vancouver, Wash.; a grandson; two sisters, Candice Witte of Gentry and Linda West of Cleveland, Texas; and a brother, Jimmy Thompson of Cleveland, Texas.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Springtown Seventh-day Adventist Church in Springtown, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Ann Wilson

Shirley Ann Wilson, 70, of Decatur, Arkansas, passed away April 26, 2019, at her home. She was a manager for Taco Bell Restaurant in Siloam Springs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Wilson; parents Denver and Zelma (Crotts) Clement.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith with Pastor Mark Griffith officiating with burial at Oak Cemetery under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.

She is survived by her son Eric Nelson of Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Online tributes: www.ockerfuneralhome.com

PAID OBITUARY

General News on 05/01/2019