May 1 -- May 3
Wednesday -- Fried catfish, pinto beans, seasoned greens, cornbread, mixed berry crisp
Thursday -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, fresh green beans, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll
Friday -- Grilled bar-b-cue chicken, fried okra, baked beans, fruited gelatin, cornbread
May 6 -- May 10
Monday -- Shepherd's pie, glazed carrots, cinnamon baked apples, whole wheat roll
Tuesday -- Apricot glazed ham, seasoned broccoli, au gratin potatoes, pineapple upside down cake, whole wheat roll
Wednesday -- Pulled pork on whole wheat bun, macaroni salad, baked beans, banana pudding
Thursday -- Spaghetti w/meat sauce, Italian vegetables, fresh fruit, garlic bread
Friday -- Oven fried chicken, garlic mashed potatoes w/gravy, roasted mixed vegetables, fruit
May 13 -- May 17
Monday -- Grilled hamburger dressed on whole wheat bun, home-style fries, baked beans, banana
Tuesday -- Sausage and egg breakfast casserole, hash browns, fruited yogurt, hot biscuit
Wednesday -- Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, orange zephyr, biscuit
Thursday -- Rotini chicken vegetable Alfredo, mixed green salad w/Italian dressing, cherry-pineapple crunch
Friday -- Baked cod, sweet potato fries, roasted broccoli, cinnamon applesauce, whole wheat roll
May 20 -- May 24
Monday -- Beef tips w/gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, pudding parfait, hot roll
Tuesday -- King Ranch chicken, Spanish rice, charro beans, chocolate chip cookie, bread
Wednesday -- Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, cream gravy, five-way vegetables, Jell-o fruit cup, whole wheat bread
Thursday -- Turkey cheese croissant sandwich, cranberry chutney, garden pasta salad, strawberries
Friday -- Seasoned beef taco salad with chips and salsa, sopapilla, sliced peaches
May 27 -- May 31
Monday -- CLOSED for holiday
Tuesday -- Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, mixed green salad w/ranch dressing, fruit
Wednesday -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, fresh green beans, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll
Thursday -- Grilled bar-b-cue chicken, fried okra, baked beans, fruited gelatin, cornbread
Friday -- Dressed breaded chicken sandwich on whole wheat bun, sweet potato fries, tangy coleslaw, sliced peaches
-- The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center is located at 750 Heritage Court. Meals are served at noon at the center and are also available for delivery. The suggested donation for meals is $3 for seniors 60 and above. For more information call 479-524-5735.General News on 05/01/2019
Print Headline: Senior Center menu