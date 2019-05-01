May 1 -- May 3

Wednesday -- Fried catfish, pinto beans, seasoned greens, cornbread, mixed berry crisp

Thursday -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, fresh green beans, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll

Friday -- Grilled bar-b-cue chicken, fried okra, baked beans, fruited gelatin, cornbread

May 6 -- May 10

Monday -- Shepherd's pie, glazed carrots, cinnamon baked apples, whole wheat roll

Tuesday -- Apricot glazed ham, seasoned broccoli, au gratin potatoes, pineapple upside down cake, whole wheat roll

Wednesday -- Pulled pork on whole wheat bun, macaroni salad, baked beans, banana pudding

Thursday -- Spaghetti w/meat sauce, Italian vegetables, fresh fruit, garlic bread

Friday -- Oven fried chicken, garlic mashed potatoes w/gravy, roasted mixed vegetables, fruit

May 13 -- May 17

Monday -- Grilled hamburger dressed on whole wheat bun, home-style fries, baked beans, banana

Tuesday -- Sausage and egg breakfast casserole, hash browns, fruited yogurt, hot biscuit

Wednesday -- Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, orange zephyr, biscuit

Thursday -- Rotini chicken vegetable Alfredo, mixed green salad w/Italian dressing, cherry-pineapple crunch

Friday -- Baked cod, sweet potato fries, roasted broccoli, cinnamon applesauce, whole wheat roll

May 20 -- May 24

Monday -- Beef tips w/gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, pudding parfait, hot roll

Tuesday -- King Ranch chicken, Spanish rice, charro beans, chocolate chip cookie, bread

Wednesday -- Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, cream gravy, five-way vegetables, Jell-o fruit cup, whole wheat bread

Thursday -- Turkey cheese croissant sandwich, cranberry chutney, garden pasta salad, strawberries

Friday -- Seasoned beef taco salad with chips and salsa, sopapilla, sliced peaches

May 27 -- May 31

Monday -- CLOSED for holiday

Tuesday -- Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, mixed green salad w/ranch dressing, fruit

Wednesday -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, fresh green beans, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll

Thursday -- Grilled bar-b-cue chicken, fried okra, baked beans, fruited gelatin, cornbread

Friday -- Dressed breaded chicken sandwich on whole wheat bun, sweet potato fries, tangy coleslaw, sliced peaches

-- The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center is located at 750 Heritage Court. Meals are served at noon at the center and are also available for delivery. The suggested donation for meals is $3 for seniors 60 and above. For more information call 479-524-5735.

