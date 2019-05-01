Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior track athletes, from left, Primo Agbehi, Murphy Perkins, Chloe McGooden and Kaiden Thrailkill, along with several underclassmen, will represent the Siloam Springs track and field team Friday at the Class 5A State Meet at Lake Hamilton.

The Siloam Springs track and field team will compete in its final team event of the season Friday in the Class 5A State Meet at Lake Hamilton.

A total of 16 athletes, eight boys and eight girls, qualified for the state meet at last week's 5A-West Conference Meet at Vilonia, where the varsity girls finished third overall and varsity boys fourth.

On the girls side, senior Chloe McGooden qualified in the 800-meter run along with being part of the 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relays, which also qualified.

McGooden will be joined by underclassmen teammates Jael Harried, Quincy Efurd and Rebekah Rodgers in the 4x400 and Efurd, Rodgers, Candy Dubon and Emma Hulbert in the 4x800 events.

Harried was the conference champion in the long jump and took second in the triple jump last week, while Brooke Henderson also will compete in the long jump and triple jump.

On the boys side, seniors Murphy Perkins, Primo Agbehi and Kaiden Thrailkill will get their final opportunity to compete as Panthers.

Agbehi will compete in the triple jump, while Thrailkill will participate in the shot put and 300-meter hurdles. Perkins and Thrailkill along with underclassmen teammates Chase Mills and Palvinson "Jeff" Phizema will race in the 4x100-meter relay.

Phizema also will compete in the long jump and 100-meter dash.

Kolby Fesler will throw the discus and Keondre Westbrook will compete in the shot put.

Michael Capehart will compete in the 3,200-meter run.

Sports on 05/01/2019