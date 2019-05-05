PEARCY -- The Siloam Springs boys track team finished 12th overall Friday at the Class 5A State Track Meet held at Wolf Stadium on the campus of Lake Hamilton High School.

Vilonia won the state title with 121 points, while host Lake Hamilton took second with 85 points. The Panthers finished with 17 points.

Keondre Westbrook finished as state runner-up -- second overall -- in the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 5.5 inches.

Kolby Fesler placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 131-1.

Michael Capehart placed fifth in the 3,200-meter run at 10 minutes, 9.28 seconds.

Kaiden Thrailkill placed 13th in the 300-meter hurdles at 43.15.

Primo Agbehi took 14th in the triple jump at 39-8.

Palvinson "Jeff" Phizema placed 16th in the long jump at 19-1.

Phizema placed 15th in the 100-meter dash at 11.52.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Chase Mills, Murphy Perkins, Thrailkill and Phizema placed 13th at 44.84.

Girls

The Siloam Springs girls finished 13th overall at the 5A State Meet.

Sylvan Hills finished as state champions with 115 points ahead of second place Vilonia with 86.5 points. Siloam Springs finished with 15 points.

The Lady Panthers' 4x800-meter relay team of Quincy Efurd, Rebekah Rodgers, Emma Hulbert and Chloe McGooden finished third overall with a time of 10:11.72.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Efurd, Rodgers, Jael Harried and McGooden placed fifth at 4:22.76.

McGooden plaed fourth in the 800-meter run at 2:28.19.

Harried placed ninth in the triple jump at 33-9.5, while Brooke Henderson was 16th at 31-11.25.

Henderson finished 15th in the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 10 inches, while Harried was 16th at 14-8.5.

Sports on 05/05/2019