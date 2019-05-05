The city's Board of Directors is expected to review a grant for the Fire Department, amendments to the city's master street plan and three ordinances during its meeting Tuesday night.

The Board is expected to accept a grant for the Fire Department awarded by the Arkansas Department of Health for $7,689 for emergency medical services training equipment. Brent Ford, EMS director for the Fire Department, said the grant is annual and will be used for trauma training.

The Board will also review amendments to the city's master street plan that will potentially cost developers more in building costs.

According to an April 14 report in the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader, the amendments now require developers building any no-outlet street extending greater than 1,250 feet be approved by a variance and abide by mandatory conditions, such as including residential sprinkler systems in all homes on the street. Developers are also responsible for any additional fire hydrants, to be compliant with Arkansas Fire Code, and "other features as directed by the city fire department or fire code official." However, both residential sprinkler systems and additional hydrants aren't necessary for streets that don't exceed 1,250 feet.

Other amendments included no-outlet streets may have no more than 30 homes, no matter the length. The length of the streets shall not exceed 750 feet, up from 500 feet in the original master street plan. Variances may be issued by the board of adjustment "upon the board's finding of a hardship arising from unique characteristics of the property and approved by the fire code official " for street lengths that exceed 750 feet.

The amendments were approved by the planning commission and forwarded to the Board during its April 9 meeting.

The Board will place on its third reading an amendment to the current land use code. The Board will also place a rezone amendment on its third reading. This amendment would rezone 303 S. Country Club Road from a light industrial roadway to commercial. Finally, the Board placed on its second reading an amendment to the municipal code that will allow discretionary purchases without competitive bidding.

In other business, the Board will:

• Present members of the wastewater treatment plant with staff awards

• Review the March financial report.

