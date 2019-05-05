Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior midfielder Hailey Dorsey signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play college soccer at Hendrix College in Conway. Pictured are: From from left, mother Tammi Dorsey, Hailey Dorsey, father Ross Dorsey; back, Siloam Springs girls coach Abby Ray, grandmother Joyce Rumple, sister Madi Dorsey, grandmother Linda Dorsey, brother-in-law Cristian Monge, brother Hunter Dorsey and SSHS assistant coach Jessica Merrill.

Hailey Dorsey found what she was looking for at Hendrix College.

Dorsey, a senior midfielder for Siloam Springs, signed a letter of intent to play soccer for the Warriors on Wednesday afternoon in a signing ceremony inside Panther Activity Center.

Dorsey had made it no secret that she wanted to continue playing soccer in college. She looked at a lot of schools before deciding on Hendrix, which is located in Conway.

"I had been looking all over," Dorsey said. "I was really just looking for anywhere that wanted me. I wanted to feel wanted. I went to visit Hendrix and I got that feeling, so I knew that's where I wanted to be."

It also helped that Hendrix has a pair of former Lady Panthers on their roster in Khenli Harp and Anna Claire Lewis.

"That's how I got in touch with the coach," Dorsey said, "and that's just kind of how everything fell into place."

Dorsey said she could wind up playing a couple of different positions with the Warriors, who went 11-7 overall and 4-3 in Southern Athletic Association games in last fall.

"I know there's a defensive spot open, but there's also a lot of midfield opportunities for me," Dorsey said. "So it's really just getting into practice and see where they like me the most."

Dorsey has filled roles at defender and in the midfield the last four seasons for Siloam Springs. She's been a part of three of the Lady Panthers' current run of five straight state titles.

"Hailey is a force in the midfield for us," said head coach Abby Ray. "She makes her presence known and is a very impactful player. She is probably one of the strongest and most physical players I've seen. There are not many opponents that hold there own against her."

On a personal note, Ray said Dorsey is a kind and selfless teammate as well.

"She constantly puts the needs of her teammates above her own," Ray said. "She is a quiet leader but plays in a very loud way. She was voted team captain this year because of the respect her teammates have for her."

Dorsey said she was happy to sign as the Lady Panthers prepare for the 5A State Soccer Tournament this week in Searcy.

"It makes me feel really excited," she said. "Just the fact that it's not over yet gives me a lot of encouragement to keep pushing myself, so it's really exciting."

