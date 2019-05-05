Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior forward Eli Jackson signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play soccer at John Brown University. Pictured are: Front from left, father Travis Jackson, Eli Jackson, mother Monica Jackson; back, assistant coach Ehldane Labitad, JBU men's soccer coach Brenton Benware and Siloam Springs boys soccer coach Luke Shoemaker.

Eli Jackson and Christian Marroquin have been a dynamic combination for Siloam Springs on the soccer field for four years.

It's only fitting that they signed letters of intent together on Wednesday to keep playing soccer at the next level.

Jackson signed with John Brown University and Marroquin inked with Crowder College (Mo.) during a signing ceremony held inside the Panther Activity Center.

"These were two guys -- I knew when they were freshmen -- that this day would come," said Siloam Springs boys coach Luke Shoemaker. "I'm just happy that I got to come back and be a part of it today. They've earned it. They've worked hard. Very talented, I'm proud of them."

Shoemaker was an assistant for the boys team in 2016 and 2017 -- Jackson's and Marroquin's sophomore seasons -- when the Panthers won state championships. He left to become head coach at Greenwood in 2018 but came back to Siloam Springs as head coach last summer when Brent Crenshaw left for Fayetteville.

Even when Shoemaker was at Greenwood, he got another taste of how talented Jackson and Marroquin are on the soccer field.

"I think it was fitting that when I go to Greenwood and I play (Eli), both times he scored against me," Shoemaker said. "That's about what I imagined would happen."

Heading into last Friday's 5A-West Conference game at Vilonia, Jackson was the team leader with 20 goals and second on the team with 12 assists. He had 50 career goals and 23 assists heading into last Friday. The highlight of his career was a hat trick (three goals) in the 2017 state finals against Mountain Home, where he earned MVP honors.

"I did the math today," Shoemaker said. "As of today (Wednesday), he's got 50 career goals. I think if he hadn't been hurt last year he would have challenged the all-time record (of 72 set by Gustavo Peraza)."

Jackson going to JBU is also following a family tradition. His dad, Travis Jackson, played soccer for the Golden Eagles from 1987 to 1990.

"Just growing up my dad always told me stories about him and his teammates and all the fun they had," Jackson said. "Just always longed to be a part of something like that. I'm just thankful to be a part of it. I've always loved JBU. I grew up going to their games, being a ball boy. I've just always been involved, and I'm just happy to be more involved and on the team."

Marroquin, meanwhile, burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2017 when he was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Newcomer of the Year after scoring 20 goals and tallying 12 assists.

"Christian might be the best passer I've ever coached, and it helps that his buddy (Jackson) is one of the best finishers I've ever coached," Shoemaker said. "Having (Marroquin) with that kind of talent he's got, at the next level they love guys that can get the ball off their foot quick, and that's something he's really good at."

Unfortunately for Marroquin, his season came to an end later on Wednesday night against Russellville when he suffered a broken bone on the top of his left foot, which will sideline him for the next six weeks.

He ends the season with 16 goals and 15 assists, and 44 goals and 36 assists for his career.

"I love this guy," Jackson said of his high school and club teammate with Arkansas Comets. "He's been with me all four years. I wouldn't rather have anyone else beside me."

Marroquin is looking forward to continuing his career at Crowder.

"I play club for the Arkansas Comets and a lot of friends went there last year," he said. "I just texted the coach and sent him a video of me playing with my highlights and everything. Just knowing the guys, talking to my friends, they helped me a lot through it to make the decision. It's an honor me just to be able to keep going and doing what I love to do. I'm just thankful with my family, with my friends and especially to God for the opportunities opened up for me."

