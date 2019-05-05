Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs sophomore Madi Race, No. 13, and senior Laura Morales embrace after Race scored a goal to tie Wednesday's match against Russellville 1-1. The match went to "kicks from the mark," where Russellville outshot Siloam Springs 3-2 to take the victory.

Russellville's girls made senior night a forgettable one for the Siloam Springs girls soccer team.

Siloam Springs sophomore goalkeeper Alyssa Muessemeyer made two saves in "kicks from the mark" but Russellville's keeper Bailey Magill made three saves and the Lady Cyclones spoiled the Lady Panthers' final regular season home game with a 1-1 (3-2 kick) victory Wednesday at Panther Stadium.

Magill made saves on the last three Lady Panther kicks or "PKs" and the Lady Cyclones dogpiled in the middle of the field in celebration.

It was Russellville's first win against Siloam Springs since a 3-2 win at Russellville on May 3, 2016 and ended an eight-game losing streak against the Lady Panthers.

"It's been a while, especially coming to Siloam Springs," said Russellville coach Kelly Young. "You would think we'd won the national championship. It's always a battle up here, and it's always a battle on our field. The girls were excited. It's been a while."

Russellville's Blakely Walker opened the PKs period with a goal, but Laura Morales answered for Siloam Springs.

Muessemeyer, who started in goal with freshman keeper Reina Tiefel out with an injury, then made a save on Russellville's Megan Flemming and Siloam Springs took a 2-1 lead on Bethany Markovich's PK.

Russellville tied it up on round three with a goal from Sofy Moreno, and Magill made her first save against Sydney Moorman to keep it 2-2.

Lady Cyclones senior Kate Lane scored to go up 3-2, and Magill saved Hailey Dorsey's shot to remain up by one.

Russellville could have clinched the shootout win with a goal in round five, but Muessemeyer saved Magill's shot to keep Siloam Springs in it.

However, Magill returned the favor by catching Jaleigh Harp's shot to finish the 3-2 win.

"She's been a big plus for our team this year," Young said of sophomore Magill. "She's still young and still growing. So we're excited about having her. She kept us in the game for sure and a nice finish at the end."

It was Siloam Springs' third game to end in PKs this season. The Lady Panthers lost at Greenbrier on March 14 but won at Little Rock Christian on March 29.

Russellville led 1-0 with 11 minutes, 16 seconds left in the first half on a goal from Madi Lampkin.

Siloam Springs sophomore Madi Race broke through the Lady Cyclones' defense for a goal early in the second half with 37:27 remaining.

The Lady Panthers controlled possession of the second half but couldn't muster enough score to avoid going into PKs.

"We've been a second half team all year," Siloam Springs girls coach Abby Ray said. "Tonight was no exception. We made some changes in formation that helped, but the big difference was effort in the second half. We have to learn to play 80 minutes at that tempo."

Ray said she felt bad for the seniors to lose their final home game.

"Our seniors have been great leaders this year," Ray said. "I really can't imagine what it will be like without them next year. These girls have poured their hearts into the team. I wish their last game at Panther Stadium could've had a better ending."

Siloam Springs 3, Vilonia 2

Laura Morales scored the game-winning goal with 4 minutes, 47 seconds left to give the Lady Panthers a one-goal win over the Lady Eagles in the regular season finale.

The win locked up the No. 2 seed in the 5A-West Conference for Siloam Springs.

Vilonia led 1-0 in the first half and a Hailey Dorsey goal tied it 1-1. Vilonia went back in front 2-1, and a goal from Madi Race tied the score 2-2 at halftime with an assist from Shelby Johnson.

Once the Lady Panthers took the lead in the second half, Johnson moved into the goal to help defend the last few minutes.

Up next

The Lady Panthers will be the No. 2 seed from the 5A-West and play the No. 3 seed from the 5A-Central -- most likely White Hall -- at noon on Thursday in the 5A State Tournament in Searcy. Official brackets weren't available at presstime.

