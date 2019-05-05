Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Chef and author Erin Rowe, right, spoke to high school students about creative writing during the school district's literacy night at the Siloam Springs Public Library on Thursday.

Students of all ages and their families got to meet local authors and experts during the school district's inaugural family literacy night at the Siloam Springs Public Library on Thursday.

The event was a result of a partnership between the school district and the public library, according to Grace Davis, director of teacher quality and community relations. It featured activities and presentations for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, a library card drive and information about library programs. Each student went home with a swag bag, complete with books by authors they met during the evening.

Presenters were Dawn Denton, children's book author and owner of Gardens by You and Me; Rich Davis, illustrator, children's book author and creator of the Pick and Draw game; and Erin Rowe, chef and author of "An Ozark Culinary History: Northwest Arkansas Traditions from Corn Dodgers to Squirrel Meatloaf."

Davis said the district has a responsibility to support "parent, family and community engagement," and this is the first year that community has been added to the state requirement. The timing of the event was carefully planned so that families could not only experience the library, but also learn about the library's programs, such as 1,000 books before kindergarten, the summer reading program and the school district's mobile lunch program sites at the library.

"Seeing whole families at the library is fabulous," Davis said.

Principals, counselors and media specialists from each school building attended the event, which helps students see them as part of the community, she said.

Meeting local experts and authors in the community is also a benefit for students, according to Charlotte Earwood, director of school improvement for the district. Each guest shared their own personal journey toward their career, she said.

"(The students) are thinking 'Well, they went to school in Siloam Springs, I bet I can do what they are doing,'" Earwood said.

Rowe, a graduate of Siloam Springs High School, talked to high school students about the elements she uses as a creative writer. She led them in activities, such as using jazz music, word searches and brainstorming, to help them release their creativity.

"The biggest takeaway is how to access your own mind with the talents you already have and basically figure out how to be creative in your own strength," she said. "I think we've all got something valuable to share but we have to find out how to get to it."

Children's librarian Mary Grayson said the partnership is a chance for families to see everything the library has to offer.

"We're always wanting lots of participation, more people in here, more library cards, and all that stuff," she said. "This really helps get people that maybe don't come to the library or rarely, to come in and see what we have to offer them like our summer reading program, our 1,000 books before kindergarten, or our teen program.

Grayson said she is hopeful the program continues in future years.

"I just want everybody to realize all of the resources the library has, outside of even school-aged children and the school relationship," she said. "We have a lot to offer and hope to continue to see all these people and visit us and come to our programs."

