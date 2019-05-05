If the Siloam Springs boys soccer team is going to make a run at another state title, they're going to have to do it without star midfielder Christian Marroquin.

Marroquin broke a bone on the top of his left foot during Wednesday's senior night game against Russellville at Panther Stadium.

The injury occured in the second half with the game tied 1-1 after Marroquin had scored on a penalty kick earlier in the first half.

"On the play when I went down, the (Russellville) guy was dribbling, and he tried to take me on," Marroquin said. "But then I beat him on the run and after that I was trying to body him, he moved and I fell and I sat on my own foot and I felt it right there."

Marroquin said the pain of what he felt was similar to when he broke his left foot at Van Buren during football season.

"Same pain. Same spot," Marroquin said. "I was praying right after it happened. I was praying for it not to be the same thing. I was trying to stay positive and focus more on the game than the injury."

Marroquin, who earlier in the day had signed to play at Crowder College in Neosho, Mo., is expected to be out for six weeks. He is second on the team with 16 goals and leads the Panthers with 15 assists. He has 44 career goals and 36 assists, is a two-time all-state selection and was the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Newcomer of the Year in 2017.

"Everyone on the team is replaceable, no matter who you are or what your role is," Marroquin said. "I believe there are great guys that can step up and just be more confident in themselves and take responsibility. I believe we have guys who can step up."

