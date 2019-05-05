Marylyn Renee West

Marylyn West, 60, of Westville, Okla., died May 1, 2019, at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Nov. 5, 1958, in Garden Grove, Calif., to William Hames and Vivian Moten Hames. She married Dennis West on Oct. 21, 1983, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth West of Tulsa, Okla.; Bridgette Anderson and husband Keith of Westville; two brothers, Steve Hames of Westville and Don Hames of Siloam Springs; a sister, Pat Tucker of Gentry, Ark.; and a grandson.

Memorial services were May 4, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home Chapel in Siloam Springs.

Theron Neil Wilmott

Theron Neil Wilmott, 84, of West Siloam Springs, Okla., died April 30, 2019, at his home.

He was born Dec. 3, 1934, in Bixby, Okla., to Earl Leslie Wilmott and Zelma Faye Applegeet Wilmott. He graduated from Montebello High School in Montebello, Calif. He married Ileane Raedel on Aug. 31, 1958, in Anaheim, Calif. He retired from Scott Paper Company, where he worked as an electrician. After retiring from there, he went to work for Atwood's for many years.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda Faye Wilmott; and four brothers.

He is survived by his wife; a daughter, Pam Wilmott and husband Clinton Welch of Bella Vista, Ark.; a son, Steve Wilmott and wife Denise of Siloam Springs, Ark.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Anita Wilmott.

Graveside services were May 3, 2019, at Gentry Cemetery in Gentry, Ark., with Pastor Terry Wofford officiating.

