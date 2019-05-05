The city is holding an informal, drop-in meeting to review the conceptual design for East Main Street from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Representatives from Crafton Tull will be there to answer questions of business owners along the East Main corridor along with members of the public who utilize the thoroughfare, according to a release from the city.

During the week of March 22, the city held several meeting including formal public input meetings, walking tours, drop-ins and one-on-ones with business owners to get feedback about the redesign of East Main Street.

Nearly 300 people participated in meetings during the week and worked with staff from Crafton Tull to start creating a new design for East Main Street. The new design would focus on pedestrian safety and accessibility, business access and better aesthetics.

While the design is not complete, this meeting will allow the public to see the beginning of the process and take a look at the in-progress design, the release states. We hope to see as many members of the public at the event as possible, especially those connected to East Main Street.

The Siloam Springs Public Library is located at 205 E. Jefferson, Siloam Springs.

General News on 05/05/2019