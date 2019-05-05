Boys

Siloam Springs 11, Vilonia 0

5A-West Conference boys soccer standings ^Overall^Conf. Team^W-L^W-L Russellville^15-4-1^12-2 LR Christian^13-4^11-3 Siloam Springs^15-5^11-3 Greenbrier^13-7^8-6 Greenwood^10-10^7-7 Beebe^5-9^4-9 Alma^3-13-1^2-11 Vilonia^0-15-1^0-14 Last week’s results April 30 Greenwood 0, Alma 0 (Greenwood 5-4 PKs) Beebe 2, Greenbrier 0 LR Christian 5, Vilonia 0 May 1 Siloam Springs 1, Russellville 1 (3-1 PKs) May 3 Siloam Springs 11, Vilonia 0 Beebe at Alma (n) Greenbrier 0, Greenwood 0 (9-8 PKs) Russellville 2, LR Christian 1 5A-West Conference girls soccer standings ^Overall^Conf. Team^W-L^W-L LR Christian^17-1-1^13-1 Siloam Springs^13-7^11-3 Russellville^13-6-1^10-4 Greenbrier^15-5^9-5 Greenwood^11-8-1^7-7 Vilonia^9-11^4-10 Alma^3-13^1-12 Beebe^2-16^0-13 Last week’s results April 30 Greenwood 7, Alma 1 Greenbrier 5, Beebe 0 LR Christian 7, Vilonia 0 May 1 Russellville 1, Siloam Springs 1 (3-2 PKs) May 3 Siloam Springs 3, Vilonia 2 Beebe at Alma (n) Greenwood 1, Greenbrier 1 (2-0 PKs) LR Christian 4, Russellville 0

Siloam Springs scored nine goals in the first half and added two more in the second to finish out the regular season.

Danny Daugherty, Julio Maldonado and Jose Posada each scored two goals, while Eli Jackson, Sam Jackson, Miguel Granados, Alex Rivas and Hugo Hernandez all had single goals.

Eli Jackson had five assists, while Daugherty had two, Hernandez and Jason Flores each had one.

Girls

Siloam Springs 3, Vilonia 2

Laura Morales scored the game-winning goal with 4 minutes, 47 seconds left to give the Lady Panthers a one-goal win over the Lady Eagles in the regular season finale.

The win locked up the No. 2 seed in the 5A-West Conference for Siloam Springs (13-7, 11-3 5A-West).

Vilonia led 1-0 in the first half and a Hailey Dorsey goal tied it 1-1. Vilonia went back in front 2-1, and a goal from Madi Race tied the score 2-2 at halftime with an assist from Shelby Johnson.

Once the Lady Panthers took the lead in the second half, Johnson moved into the goal to help defend the last few minutes.

