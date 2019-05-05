Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Camden Collins looks for a hole to run through during football practice Thursday at Panther Stadium.

The Siloam Springs football team is nearly halfway through spring football practice.

The Panthers wrapped up their fourth full-pad practice out of 10 available on Thursday at Panther Stadium and second-year coach Brandon Craig is pleased with what he's seen so far.

"I like the competition that's occurring in practice," Craig said. "A lot of competition -- kids are getting after it."

The Panthers appear to be making progress all over the field, despite missing several key players who are still involved with spring sports.

Craig said the Panthers' offensive line, which must replace several starters, is one bright spot.

"They're really starting to gel," he said. "We're seeing some young kids develop that we're counting on that can really make an impact for us if they come along."

One offensive lineman in particular is rising sophomore Jace Sutulovich, who is getting a look at right tackle.

"He's still developing," Craig said of Sutulovich, "but he's done some good things for us."

Another offensive standout has been senior wide receiver Oren Stafford.

"Oren Stafford's done a great job at wide receiver," Craig said. "He's going and getting the ball and making some plays for us."

Craig said senior Jackson Norberg and sophomore Zach Hull have been surprises at running back along with expected steady play from junior Camden Collins, who will play offensive and defense.

"Cam Collins is Cam Collins," Craig said. "He's a kid we know is going to play well. Eli Coffey is doing things we expected him to do."

Craig said the biggest surprise so far has been the strength and power of senior place kicker Harrison Losh.

"He's really booming some footballs," Craig said. "He's doing a great job for us. He hit a 40-yard field goal into the wind the other day."

On the defensive side of the ball, the Panthers are still working hard at linebacker, trying to figure out who will plug the holes there.

On the defensive line, the Panthers are in great shape there even though Kolby Fesler and Keondre Westbrook haven't been able to pad up yet because of track workouts. Thad Wright also has been playing soccer and hasn't gotten to wear pads yet.

In the secondary, the Panthers are mixing up a lot of kids, who are also seeing time at wide receiver.

"We're excited about all those guys," Craig said.

Thursday's practice was the first where the baseball players got to wear pads.

"There's a lot of people getting a lot of good work," Craig said. "We still don't have everybody, but we're looking forward to getting everybody."

The Panthers are scheduled to return to action Monday, Wednesday and Friday of this week and Monday and Wednesday of next week as well. The spring game is still tentatively set for Friday, May 17.

"We're getting a lot of good work in and I feel like we're developing," Craig said. "I think the biggest steps will come at Pitt State (for team camp) and we're going against somebody else. It's hard going against yourself every day. That's what I'm really proud of the kids for, because they are pushing each other. My message to them has just been to keep competing everyday."

